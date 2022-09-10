Three quick takes from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

Here’s three quick takeaways from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State:

1. Faith-shaking loss

Appalachian State earned another huge upset win Saturday, something the Mountaineers are known for. The Aggies, meanwhile, suffered the kind of loss that begs the question how good are they?

A&M was a three-score favorites despite a pedestrian win over Sam Houston State last week and App State’s nail-biting loss to North Carolina. The Aggies couldn’t deliver. They also were picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division, and while their season isn’t entirely derailed by Saturday’s loss, one is left wondering if they can deliver on that preseason prediction.

2. Out of answers

A&M responded twice to App State scores but couldn’t find a third answer in the fourth quarter.

After App State took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter, A&M responded with a touchdown on its next drive. Quarterback Haynes King dashed down the sideline on a 31-yard scramble, and two plays later, running back Devon Achane scored on a 26-yard run to tie the game at 7.

When App State took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter, it took even less time for the Aggies to tie the game again. Achane ran the ensuing kickoff back 95 yards and knotted the game at 14 late in the period.

But when it mattered most, A&M wasn’t able to match App State’s game-winning field goal. Kicker Caden Davis’ leg had been highly touted this offseason as he stepped into the Aggies’ starting role, but the fourth-year player shanked a 47-yard attempt with 3:43 left, and A&M’s chances of avoiding an upset went down the drain.

3. Stuck on the field

App State converted 9 of 20 third downs, and the Mountaineers rolled the dice often and converted 3 of 5 fourth downs. They also converted a fourth down by penalty in the first quarter. It all added up to App State possessing the ball for 41 minutes, 30 seconds.

It didn’t help A&M’s defense that its offense went just 2 of 8 on third down and had two three-and-outs. But multiple times the Aggie defenders couldn’t dial up a key stop.

They didn’t come close on App State’s first scoring drive as the Mountaineers moved the chains by penalty on their lone third-down attempt. That drive covered just 29 yards in five plays, but on their second scoring drive, the Mountaineers marched 62 yards on 11 plays, converting a fourth-and-1 at the A&M 19-yard line two plays before a touchdown pass.

App State’s sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice showed his savvy on third-down plays, too. He was 7-of-9 passing for 68 yards and a TD on third down.

— ALEX MILLER