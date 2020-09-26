Three quick takes: Aggies underwhelming in win over Vanderbilt

• Freshman outshines Mond: Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason gave the starting nod to Parker County native Ken Seals, and the true freshman quarterback completed 20 of 29 passes for 150 yards in his college debut. He made only two real mistakes — an interception in the third quarter and another in the fourth. Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond struggled with accuracy, completing 17 of 28 passes for 189 yards, and he lost two fumbles. He also had a third fumble, though A&M recovered it on a failed fourth-and-1 attempt that resulted in a turnover on downs with five minutes left. The senior quarterback wasn’t helped by multiple drops from his inexperienced receiving corps.