Three quick takes: Aggies underwhelming in win over Vanderbilt
Three quick takes: Aggies underwhelming in win over Vanderbilt

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller (28) rushes past Vanderbilt's Rocko Griffin Jr. (24) and Dashaun Jerkins (33) during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle

 Michael Miller

Here are three quick takes from No. 10 Texas A&M's 17-12 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday at Kyle Field.

• Freshman outshines Mond: Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason gave the starting nod to Parker County native Ken Seals, and the true freshman quarterback completed 20 of 29 passes for 150 yards in his college debut. He made only two real mistakes — an interception in the third quarter and another in the fourth. Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond struggled with accuracy, completing 17 of 28 passes for 189 yards, and he lost two fumbles. He also had a third fumble, though A&M recovered it on a failed fourth-and-1 attempt that resulted in a turnover on downs with five minutes left. The senior quarterback wasn’t helped by multiple drops from his inexperienced receiving corps.

• Double backs: A&M running backs Ainias Smith and Isaiah Spiller took comparable carries. Spiller rushed for 117 yards on eight carries, aided a few times by the attention Smith garners in the Aggies’ two-back set. Smith picked up 51 yards on 10 carries.

• Next man up: A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford made the most of his opportunity to play in place of Anthony Hines III, who opted not to play this season. Hansford tied fellow linebacker Buddy Johnson with a game-high 11 tackles.

