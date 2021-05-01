Three more Aggies selected in NFL draft on Saturday

NOTES — Six Aggie defensive linemen have been taken in the draft since 2017, including No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett to the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Last year, Justin Madubuike was the first Aggie selected in the 2020 draft when the Baltimore Ravens took him in the third round. ... Moore is the eighth Aggie offensive lineman drafted since 2013. ... Moore said he already was familiar with the Steelers’ third-round pick, Illinois center Kendrick Green, from workouts together during the offseason. ... Johnson wore No. 1 at A&M and could continue playing in that number in the NFL, which is changing its jersey number rules this season. Johnson, however, said he’s not concerned about his number at Pittsburgh. “Shoot, for me it was all about getting a number first,” Johnson said. “It didn’t matter what number it was. We’ll see when we get there. For me, it ain’t even about the number. It’s about getting on the field, making plays and helping the team.” ... The SEC set the record for most players taken from one conference in a single draft with 65, breaking the old mark by one.