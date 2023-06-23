The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from senior tight end Eric Karner of Elmhurst, Illinois, and senior linebacker Jordan Lockhart from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, on Thursday and another Friday from Katy senior offensive lineman Coen Echols.

Karner (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) is a four-star recruit and ninth-ranked player in Illinois for the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He took an official visit to A&M on June 16, according to 247Sports.com.

Lockhart (6-3, 230) also is a four-start recruit and the nation’s 31st-ranked linebacker in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

Echols (6-3, 285) is a three-star recruit ranked 46th nationally among interior offensive lineman and Texas’ 120th overall recruit in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

A&M now has 10 recruits committed to sign in its 2024 recruiting class, including seven from out of state.