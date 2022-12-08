 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Aggies named to SEC All-Freshman football team

  • 0

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman Shemar Stewart and offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff were named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman football team Thursday.

Evan Stewart led all conference freshman with a team-high 53 receptions for 649 yards this season.

Shemar Stewart started in six games and played in all 12. He had 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Wykoff played in 12 games and started in nine, playing mostly at center while filling in at left guard for one game.

