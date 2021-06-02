Three Aggies make Texas Sports Hall of Fame 2022 ballot

NFL pro bowler Von Miller, former Texas A&M volleyball All-American and three-time Olympian Stacy Sykora and former A&M football player and track standout Toya Jones made the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 primary ballot decided by the selection committee Wednesday.

Joining the Aggies on the primary ballot are Los Angeles Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw; Arizona Cardinal quarterback Colt McCoy; former NFL players Priest Holmes, Wes Welker and Tony Brackens; former NBA players Chris Bosh, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobli; Olympic high jump gold medal winner Charles Austin; Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew; former major league baseball players Jason Jennings and Brooks Kieschnick; barrel racer Charmayne James; former Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Carly Patterson; and former Texas softball pitcher Christa Williams.

The veterans ballot includes former football players Mike Renfro, Robert Brazile and Johnny Roland; former MLB players Keith Moreland, Jimmy Wynn and J.R. Richard; track and field’s Bob Beamon and Nanceen Perry; former golfers Dave Marr and Lee Elder; former basketball players Lucious Jackson and Ira Terrell; former swimmer Doug Russell; deceased Prairie View A&M football coach Billy Nicks; and former women’s basketball player Suzie Snider Eppers

Former A&M All-America punter Shane Lechler will be part of the 2020 and ’21 classes, which will be inducted Aug. 28 at The Base at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. He’ll be joined by former NFL players Charlie Waters, DeMarcus Ware and Derrick Johnson; former women’s basketball players Teresa Weatherspoon and Sophia Young Malcolm; track and field’s Francie Larrieu Smith, Michelle Carter and Leroy Burrell.