Three Aggies earn SEC Player of the Week honors; A&M-Auburn kick time to be announced this weekend

Three Texas A&M football players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors after the Aggies' 44-14 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Junior Ainias Smith was named the league's special teams player of the week. He had a 95-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter that gave A&M a 7-0 lead.

Junior Kenyon Green shared the conference's offensive lineman of the week with Mississippi State's Charles Cross. This is the second straight week Green earned SEC offensive lineman of the week honors. Green played left guard on Saturday, helping pave the way for two 100-yard rushers.

Senior Tyree Johnson shared defensive lineman of the week honors with Ole Miss' Sam Williams. Johnson had 2 sacks against South Carolina.

A&M has a bye week this Saturday before it hosts Auburn on Nov. 6. The SEC announced on Monday that the A&M-Auburn game will kick off at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The final kickoff time will be announced this weekend.