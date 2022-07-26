Three Aggie football players named to preseason watch lists

Texas A&M juniors Layden Robinson and McKinnley Jackson were named to the Outland Trophy’s preseason watch list, and junior Antonio Johnson made the Bronko Nagurski Trophy’s watch list Tuesday.

Robinson started and played in 10 games last season at right guard, while Jackson played in 10 games with four starts last year.

Johnson started at nickelback last season and had 79 tackles, second on the team. He also had a team-high 53 solo tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. He’s earned first-team preseason All-America honors from Walter Camp and the Sporting News and made the preseason All-SEC second team and Jim Thorpe Award watch list.

The Aggies will open the season at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field. For ticket information, call 1-888-992-4443 or visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets online.