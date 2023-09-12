Former Texas A&M, Arkansas and San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel breaks down basic pass blocking terminology and gets into game film to analyze the struggles A&M's offense had against the pass rush Saturday at Miami.
Travis L. Brown
Sports Reporter
