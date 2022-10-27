The Eagle's Prognosticator Panelists dress up for Halloween

It’s easy to spot small business owners at Halloween parties. No matter how great their costumes, they are dead giveaways because they have their sleeves rolled up ready to help.

The small business owners serving as our guest pickers this season on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel have been a great addition with half of them in title contention.

They welcomed the opportunity to dress up for the readers. So without further adieu, here’s our hard-working business owners along with the rest of the panel dressed up for Halloween:

Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, aka NFL official Sarah Thomas — Crystal has been a trend-setter since her days at Mississippi State, much like Thomas, the first female official to work a collegiate game and referee in the NFL. Crystal is in line to add a third Prog Panel title. What’s next? NFL Network analyst?

Rodney Hurt, Service Insurance Group, Inc., aka Jake from the State Farm commercials — Rodney is the insurance salesman Bryan-College Station has grown up with for decades, right down to the khaki pants — a blue pair for the ’73 Bryan graduate and a maroon pair for the ’77 Texas A&M grad.

Gary Blair, retired A&M women’s basketball coach, aka retired Georgia women’s basketball coach Andy Landers — Landers used to rename one of his cows each time he beat Blair. Correct me if I’m wrong, but the two need to open a dude ranch for coaches and officials who have been put out to pasture.

Prentiss Madison, Madison Metals, aka Herschel Walker — Prentiss has been scoring touchdowns for decades on the playing field, business world and politics.

Billy Liucci, co-owner TexAgs.com, aka “College GameDay’s” Pat McAfee — No one is more passionate, knowledgeable or animated about Aggie football than the Looch.

Robert Premeaux Jr., Eagle sports editor, aka former NFL coach Sean Payton — Premo always is waiting, biding his time before acting. Who knows what he’ll do next? Perhaps coach his beloved Dallas Cowboys?

Chip Howard, SportsTalk host, aka Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin — Chip tells it like it is and isn’t afraid to ruffle the feathers of listeners, peers, coaches or players.

Chip Manning, C&J Barbeque, aka Aaron Franklin — Austin’s barbecue legend followed the lead of Chip, who 41 years ago was selling gas, cigarettes and drinks in a rundown gas station across from Central Baptist before becoming a barbecue giant with his latest, greatest store just down from the Nazarene Church. He lets pastors save souls — he saves patrons from hunger pains.

Brent Zwerneman, Houston Chronicle sports writer, aka former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning — Brent’s playing days are over, but he’s busy coaching his sons while he breaks stories and writes books.

Chef Tai Lee, restaurateur, aka Robert Irvine from “Dinner: Impossible” — Nothing is impossible for Chef Tai Lee when it comes to preparing dazzling dishes for Bryan-College Station restaurant-goers.

Terrence Murphy, Terrence Murphy Companies, aka former boxer George Foreman — Terrence has made the smooth transition from the football field to the business world, landing haymaker after haymaker.

Jen Zweiacker, Zweiacker & Associates, aka actress and real estate agent Chrishell Stause — Jen treats her clients as if they were Hollywood stars, finding them the perfect bungalow while making them feel like a million dollars.

Alex Gipson, The Ranch Harley-Davidson marketing director, aka musician Miley Cyrus — Miley can belt out a good rendition of “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll.” Alex meanwhile does a great “I Love Prog.”

Rob Clark, marketing and communications director for Texas A&M’s school of performance, visualization and fine arts, aka Cooper Manning — Rob was the unsung hero of the news room, a prince of a guy. He got his new gig because he could remember the title.

Dr. Troy Elms, Stewart Elms Orthodontics, aka Peter Bonerz as dentist Jerry Robinson on “The Bob Newhart Show” — Troy has a way of making folks smile and show off their pearls.

Claudia Smith, Aggieland Carpet One, aka Joanna Gaines, co-host of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” — Claudia has been making Aggieland a better place to live one new floor at a time.

Carl Walthall, Superior Air Repair, aka Elmer Fudd — Carl keeps everyone cool in Aggieland, but his temperature rises when he’s hunting wabbits and other wascilly creatures.

Travis Brown, Eagle sports writer, aka former NFL quarterback Eli Manning — Travis owns his own hard-earned championships but is overshadowed by co-workers, friends, pets and now a wife.

Rayne Knight, Aggieland Roofing/CR Systems, aka ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge — The Roofer Girl’s knowledge of A&M sports has no ceiling. She needs to put a roof on A&M’s losing streak.

Barbie Patterson, Patterson Architects, aka Dixie Carter as Julia Sugarbaker in “Designing Women” — Barbie calls the shots with a flair for design from paper clips to buildings.

Mr. Tuggles, dog, aka Juice Kiffin — Mr. Tuggles is going to hang out this weekend with Juice and Reveille as Ole Miss comes to town. Juice’s dad got Mr. Tuggles a press pass for Saturday’s big game and said he might even let Mr. Tuggles call a play or two if the Rebels get ahead by 20.

Jarrad McLeod, The Sleep Station, aka Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale — He’ll save you money, whether the Houston Astros or A&M win or lose. The way the Aggies are going, Jarrad might want to throw in a pillow to cry on for free.

Wendy Flynn, Wendy Flynn Real Estate Team, Keller Williams, aka Florence Henderson as Carol Brady in “The Brady Bunch” — Mother, wife, career woman ... Wendy can do it all with a big, bright smile.

Yours truly, aka former NFL quarterback Archie Manning — You need someone who has been around the block to manage this motley crew. Let’s just hope I don’t get suspended for breaking paper policy and miss the year’s best holiday.

