The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel feels a lot of Hurt in Week 1

A couple of small business leaders have big aspirations after torching the field to kick off The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel.

Inflicting the most hurt was Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt, who went 16-4.

“I had two winners in OT, a blocked PAT on the last possession and a missed short field goal on the last possession,” Rodney said. “I don’t mind lucking into success.”

The guy misses only four games when three fourths of the field misses at least eight, yet it took Rodney two tries to send in this week’s picks. Go figure.

Madison Metals’ Prentiss Madison went 15-5, showing he’s as comfortable making picks as he did playing football for the Bryan Vikings or sitting on city council. The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman also went 15-5. The two-time Prog Panel champion is out to show last year’s bottom-row finish was a fluke.

“Wow, that was a breeze,” Z-Man said. “I practically already have that third title locked up, but unfortunately the first two didn’t occur this century.”

C&J Barbecue’s Chip Manning, former Texas A&M and NFL wide receiver Terrence Murphy and Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. each went 13-7, but a good portion of the rest of the panel pretty much missed picks the way the Aggie offensive line missed blocks last week. Getting sacked the most times was Aggieland Roofing’s Rayne Knight, who went a panel-worst 9-11.

“Ooouuuuuccccccchhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!” texted Rayne, who predicted she’d win the thing. “It even was bad down to the last second Sunday evening! The pressure is mounting!”

Truth be told, it hasn’t even started.

SportsTalk host Chip Howard, an eight-time champ, is unfazed by his bottom-row start.

“The group is so weak this year, I decided to give everyone a five-pick head start,” Chip said.

The Sleep Station’s Jarrad McLeod matched Chip’s 11-9 record and his audacity by saying Carolina is a lock to beat Cleveland “by a billion points; bet the farm.”

If he can get me a billion points, I’ll bet more than the farm. Of course, the last Eagle reporter who put those words in print was Hall of Famer Charean Williams in picking the defending Super Bowl champion San Francisco 49ers, who promptly lost.

It was a tough start for the panel’s women, who were shut out of the top row and claimed the bottom three spots, though Patterson Architects’ Barbie Patterson went a respectable 12-8.

“I am super excited that I beat Crystal [Dupre] and Rayne,” Barbie said. “I think I will be 20-0 this week! LOL.”

My how quickly things can change. Last week “LOL” meant laughing at the offensive line.

Master chef Tai Lee said he didn’t know much about picking football games, but he went 12-8 and is getting the hang of this quickly. He’s also a believer in those Aggies in the trenches.

“I am expecting much cleaner execution out of A&M’s offensive line to allow for a better running game and better utilization of the tight ends compared to game one,” he said.

It sounds like retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair must have eaten at several of Tai’s places, spending more time talking than eating. Gary matched Tai’s opening week record at 12-8.

“When you’re in the middle, you’re as close to the top as the bottom,” Gary said. “I only know one way to go — up!”

Pencil in Gary for the bottom row this season. You can bet his house on it.

