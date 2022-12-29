The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 2: Fisher, Saban verbally spar during offseason

Editor’s note: Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s public spat with Alabama coach Nick Saban is The Eagle’s No. 2 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

For nearly a week this spring, Texas A&M football dominated the sports news cycle. Countless talking heads weighed in on head coach Jimbo Fisher and his press conference unlike any other.

On May 19, Fisher called an impromptu news conference with little explanation. It took seconds for him to begin throwing verbal haymakers at allegations of recruiting impropriety made by Alabama head coach Nick Saban the night prior at a charity event.

“First of all, it’s a shame that we have to do this,” Fisher said. “It’s really despicable. It’s despicable that somebody can say things about somebody and, more importantly, 17-year-old kids. You’re taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families that they broke state laws.”

AL.com published video of Saban’s speech at the event in which he accused A&M of buying their record-setting No. 1 recruiting class through name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation. Texas law prohibits universities from enticing prospective student-athletes to sign with a program in exchange for NIL money.

“I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said in the video. “You read about it. You know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness.”

Fisher went on to call Saban “God” with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek and called for an investigation into Saban’s recruiting tactics. At that time, Fisher said he and Saban, whom Fisher worked for at LSU, were “done” and that he would not take any calls from the Crimson Tide head coach.

“It’s amazing. Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig up into his past or anybody that’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it, and it’s despicable.”

It didn’t take long for Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey to step in, issuing a public reprimand of both coaches.

Fisher and Saban have down played the spat since.

“I always take criticisms or whatever in a positive way to self-assess me personally in terms of maybe there is something I can do better,” Saban said at the SEC Media Days. “So any comments that anybody makes or any coach I’ll always take into consideration, but there is no issues or problems [with Fisher].”

Fisher also walked back his statements that went as far as to say Saban needed to be slapped.

“He’s a great football coach,” Fisher said. “You get two competitive guys who have a disagreement or opinion or whatever, and we both went publicly for the first time. Neither one of us have done that. And we both can grow from that, and hopefully we will. But there’s competitiveness, and I have great respect for Nick and his program and everything he’s ever done. We’ve been very good friends for a long time.”