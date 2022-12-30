The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 1: Aggies' disappointing football season tops list

Editor’s note: The Texas A&M football team’s disappointing season ranks No. 1 in The Eagle’s top 10 sports stories of 2022. This story ends a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year.

Many expected the Texas A&M football team to have a season to remember in 2022. Instead, it was one the Aggies will try to forget as soon as possible.

A&M was ranked sixth nationally in preseason polls but tied Auburn for sixth in the West Division of the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies had aspirations of challenging for a spot in the College Football Playoff but instead lost six straight games for the first time in five decades. A&M finished 5-7, failing to earn bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.

A&M’s downfall started in the second game of the season with a 17-14 home loss to the Sun Belt Conference’s Appalachian State, which finished 6-6, including 3-5 in league play. A&M ran only 38 plays for a mere 186 yards against a defense that the week before was gutted for 63 points and 567 yards by North Carolina.

The Aggies regrouped by beating 13th-ranked Miami 17-9 and 10th-ranked Arkansas 23-21. The pair of top 15 victories kept A&M ranked, but those victories lost their luster as Miami finished 5-7 and Arkansas 7-6.

A&M’s season nosedived in the next seven weeks with six losses.

The 17th-ranked Aggies lost at Mississippi State 42-24, the second straight year the unranked Bulldogs toppled the Aggies. The following week A&M had a chance to beat top-ranked Alabama for the second straight year, but the Crimson Tide held on for a 24-20 victory.

Things started to unravel the following week as South Carolina returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown en route to a 17-0 lead and a 30-24 victory as the Gamecocks beat the Aggies for the first time. Ole Miss then handed A&M its fourth straight loss by rushing for 390 yards on 63 carries as true freshman Quinshon Judkins had 205 yards on 34 carries. It was the most rushing yards against A&M in two decades. It also completed a season sweep by Mississippi State and Ole Miss for the second straight year, a frustrating point for Aggie fans that the program can’t beat the teams from the Magnolia State.

Florida first-year head coach Billy Napier and Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams handed A&M its next two losses. A&M scored 24 points in the first half against Florida, but the offense vanished in the second half as the Gators scored the last three touchdowns for a 41-24 victory. Auburn eked out an ugly 13-10 victory as the Aggies managed only 215 yards. A&M, which needed a victory to keep hopes alive of becoming bowl eligible, was missing several players because of injuries, the flu and suspensions. If that wasn’t bad enough, it also played without sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, who refused to take off his arm sleeves.

A&M ended its six-game losing streak with a 20-3 nonconference victory over Massachusetts. It was a less-than-inspiring effort since the Aggies were held under 30 points for the 10th straight game against one of the nation’s worst teams.

A&M was hampered by injuries on both sides of the football with key players missing more than 100 games, including its top three quarterbacks.

A&M returned 10 starters, but right guard Layden Robinson, right tackle Rueben Fatheree, strong safety Demani Richardson and cornerback Tyreek Chappell were the only ones to start every game.

“If we had some older guys that stayed healthy, maybe it changes, but we didn’t,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Senior wide receiver/kick returner Ainias Smith and sophomore center Bryce Foster each missed eight games. Offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko and Aki Ogunbiyi combined to miss 15 games and senior linebacker Andre White Jr., missed five games.

A&M saved its best game for last. A 28-23 upset of LSU in the regular-season finale allowed it to avoid having the outright worst record in conference play for the first time since 1970 when the Aggies were 0-7 in the eight-team Southwest Conference. A&M still tied Auburn and Vanderbilt for the SEC’s worst league record. It was only the third time A&M won only two league games. The others were Dennis Franchione’s first season in 2003 and Mike Sherman’s first season in 2008.

