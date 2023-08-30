In sports, you go with the trend or risk being left behind. That’s even true in picking football games.

The Eagle’s 24-member Prognosticator Panel has become a readers’ favorite over the years by having a loveable dog pick games against humans. A mutt choosing between two Milk-Bones has worked because the majority of the games we list are toss-ups.

Along with the dog challenging the so-called “experts,” we’ve included guest pickers from the community, typically picking a different profession or theme annually.

We’ve had bankers, bakers, barbers, bartenders, blue-collar workers, business owners, elected officials, farmers, first responders, hairstylists, medical personnel, real estate agents, retirees, preachers, principals, shakers ‘n goers, sports nuts, teachers, veterans and veterinarians. You name it, we’ve had it, especially after more than three decades of picking games.

So with that in mind along with the popular sports trend of winning now, we used free agency and the transfer portal to land the best panel possible.

We struck out in getting former Texas Gov. Rick Perry and Reveille, but we’ve put together a national-championship panel. Our 34th edition has Hall of Fame coaches, former Texas A&M standouts, a pair of superintendents, community leaders and sports personalities you watch or listen to. We’ve also got a former Texas A&M president and the former voice of the Aggies.

Just about everyone on the panel is someone you’ll say, “No, they didn’t get them, did they?”

Yes we did.

And in keeping with the theme, for the first time a mutt won’t be picking games. We’re going with a Goldendoodle, Chester, who did most of the picking last year when Mr. Tuggles tied for third in the highest finish by the dog. Chester, though, got an NIL deal with Milk-Bone last month, so Mr. Tuggles opted for the portal. It’s too late for Mr. Tuggles to land someone else this fall, so he’ll redshirt, going to obedience school and see what comes open in the spring. And there’s always a chance Chester won’t handle the pressure, giving Mr. Tuggles a chance to return in 2024. He wouldn’t be the first mammal talking about returning in ’24.

It’s a good thing Chester can’t read, because the biographies of this year’s panelists just jump off the page.

Louie Belina of Louie Belina Show, ZONE program director – He did a lot of heavy lifting in paying his dues to grace the airways from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. You often won’t like what he says, but you’ll certainly listen. You have to know him to appreciate him. This week he took a shot at Lamar, which is playing Idaho in our Crummy Game of the Week. “The day I start picking Lamar to win in football, it is no longer I might – but that I do have a problem,” Louie said. Ah, you’re going to love or hate Lou.

Tap Bentz, Another Broken Egg Café – Former A&M women’s basketball coach Peggie Gillom didn’t have a winning season in five years in Aggieland, but give her kudos for hiring Tap as an assistant. Tap, who arrived from New Orleans in 1996, became a highly successful businessman. He’s also done radio work for A&M Consolidated football and Texas A&M basketball along with raising a family.

Gary Blair, retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach – Gary’s back for an encore after a fifth-place finish in last year’s Prog. His offseason was highlighted by being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his eighth Hall of Fame. Gary is contemplating adding a finger to each hand in case he makes a few more Halls. He’s a competitor. “We’re not looking for a Participation Award, it’s all about the W’s,” Blair said.

Travis Brown, Eagle sports writer – The TCU football team played for the national championship last year and the Horned Frogs baseball team went to the College World Series. And Travis finished ninth in Prog. He could find himself in the transfer portal with another bad year. He might need his wife, father or father-in-law to help with his picks – or the family’s dogs.

Darryl Bruffett, KBTX sports director – Darryl is in his 36th year covering high school football and Texas A&M football. In the station’s popular Classroom Champions, he’s honored more than 900 high school student-athletes. Just how many Bryan-College Station TV sets has he worn out? Darryl is also a proud Sam Houston State grad. “No respect for Sam Houston vs. BYU,” Darryl said. “First FBS game ever! Not even Crummy Game of the Week.” There’s always next week.

Ginger Carrabine, BISD superintendent – She’s a big football fan. You’ll see her in the press box cheering for Bryan or Rudder on Fridays and on Saturdays she might find her way to the University of Texas, Texas Tech or Alabama. And if the Aggies aren’t playing one of her teams, then she’s rooting for them.

Chester Cessna, dog – He’s carrying on a proud tradition started by Rocky, who got this rolling in 1990. Chester is by far the most hyper dog we’ve had. He’s more than ready for the spotlight.

Crystal Dupre, Finis Welch Foundation development director – The former Eagle publisher works for a foundation that provides college scholarships to the state’s high achieving Texas students who demonstrate financial need. Crystal returns to the panel because she’s a two-time champ. She’ll also talk trash.

Lee Fedora, high school football coach – Lee helps provide another first in Prog history. Lee’s father, Herb, was on the panel in 1998. So this is sort of a 25-year anniversary. Lee, like his dad, will bring it. Lee has a .761 winning percentage (224-70-1), that would win Prog every year.

Hunter Goodwin, Oldham Goodwin president – Hunter is living the American Dream. He comes from a long line of greats who played at Bellville’s “Pasture of Pain.” Hunter’s best move was transferring from A&M-Kingsville to A&M. He had a great career at A&M and in the NFL. The former tight end/offensive lineman has cleared a path of success since returning to Aggieland in the business world and helping our charities. He certainly knows football and you’ll hear him on TexAgs.com. If A&M hadn’t brought in Bobby Petrino to call plays, Hunter would have been a good choice.

Jon Heidtke, A&M Kinesiology & Sport Management – Once upon a time, Jon was KBTX’s sports anchor and he also covered Friday night high school football for The Eagle. Those experiences helped the Aggie graduate run the show at FOX Sports Southwest for more than two decades. He’s also on the Texas Sports Hall of Fame selection committee. He is truly a “Media Mogul.”

Tim Harkrider, CISD superintendent – Tim opted to step up to the plate and will fit in very nicely. Dualing superintendents are a nice feature. He was an All-Southwest Conference shortstop in 1992 and ’93 for Texas. Aggies battling Longhorns just comes naturally.

Chip Howard, KZNE SportsTalk Host – He’s the panel’s gold standard, an eight-time champ (I think). He’s won so much, it becomes somewhat numbing. It might be ONLY seven. Maybe having a couple co-workers at Bryan Broadcasting on the panel know his secrets. Heck, he “only” tied for seventh last year with yours truly. The star-studded panel has him concerned. “I see you’ve hit rock bottom finding people for the Prog Panel,” Chip said. He’s so humble.

Billy Luicci, TexAgs.com, co-owner – I’ve been sitting on this scoop for months. Fisher first asked Looch to be offensive coordinator. Looch, though, didn’t want to take a pay cut or most of all, sit in the press box. He’s got to be on the sidelines, contributing. Looch told Jimbo to hire Petrino.

R. Bowen Loftin, Texas A&M president emeritus – He’s become a trivia question. Who was the last A&M president the masses loved and respected? He received the 2020 Distinguished Alumnus Award. It’s good to have him back in the spotlight, even if it’s sports.

Alex Miller, Eagle digital content coordinator – He’s the paper’s version of Ainias Smith, our Swiss knife. You name the problem, Alex makes it go away. He’s mature beyond his years, but let’s hope it doesn’t extend to picking games.

Ryan Swope, Swope & Young Land Company – Ryan has quickly become a major player in real estate, but it’s always that priceless small parcel of land in Bryant-Denny Stadium’s end zone where he caught that touchdown from Johnny Manziel that we’ll all remember.

Stephen McGee, Paragon Financial Advisors – Of course, Stephen became a financial advisor. He just oozes of trust, which is why he was a great quarterback. He’s one of the classiest guys to wear the uniform. And he still agreed to be on Prog. The dirt comes next week.

Chelsea Reber, WTAW’s The Infomaniacs – A local girl does great. She graduated from Bryan and Texas A&M with a two-year stop at Blinn where she played volleyball after being a standout athlete in high school. Along with the award-winning journalist showing off her brain power in the mornings, she broadcasts A&M football and softball for the SEC Network+. She offered comments to almost every game we’re picking, cheering for her Vikes and reluctantly picking Consol. She had several great comments but the best was picking Madisonville over Navasota. “They have a Buc-ee’s!” she said.

You gotta love that. Broadcast Barbie is a welcomed addition.

Ross Rogers, retired Hall of Fame high school football coach – When coaches want scouting reports or a thought at what might happen at the next biennial realignment, they call Ross. He always seems to have the inside track.

Dave South, retired voice of the Aggies – Maybe we can get Dave to do a three-minute podcast each week on the picks picks. We can market it. “It’s the best it’s ever been,” is one of Dave’s favorite replies, and now he’s helped make the Prog Panel the very best it can be.

Rick Weegman, Eagle managing editor – We got Rick out of the transfer portal from Minnesota, where he spent 23 years, the last six as sports editor. He came here less than two years ago as city editor and he’s had a pair of promotions and he’s climbed to ninth in the Iowa Republican caucus poll. Gee, I hope he doesn’t want to go back to being a sports editor.

Brent Zwerneman, Houston Chronicle – The former two-time Prog champ will make time to make his Prog picks, between breaking stories and coaching his boys baseball teams. The Z-Man always starts out in last, but usually doesn’t hang around there long.

That’s it, what a panel, right? We’re all ready for some football after that.

I’m glad I’m in charge or else I wouldn’t have made it.