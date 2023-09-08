On Oct. 2, 2022, Sarah Blair opened the notes app on her phone and titled a new document “When Sam is 12th Man.”

Congratulatory words flowed out of her fingers. She whole-heartedly believed she would share the message with her boyfriend, Texas A&M football walk-on Sam Mathews, approximately a year later.

At that time, the couple, Mathews’ family and even members of the A&M football staff believed the speedy defender and special teams standout had one, if not two, years of eligibility left. Mathews felt that the standard he had set in practice every day, coupled with a six-tackle performance as a depth substitute in an injury-plagued 2022 Florida matchup, put him on the short list of players to replace Connor Choate as the Aggies’ next 12th Man.

However, like the previous five years of his college career, earning the distinction wouldn’t come easily. Living out his football dream would ultimately fall into the hands of the NCAA, which would need to grant him a waiver for an extra year of eligibility.

“It was extremely, extremely stressful,” Blair said. “He was extremely upset, obviously and we immediately went into like fight or flight mode to kind of figure out how to solve that problem. We were reaching out to everyone, Googling things. I was up at midnight searching up NCAA rules just to try and find resources for him.”

Out of the stands

Mathews’ story is a near perfect parallel to the 12th Man’s origin. A&M basketball and former football player E. King Gill was called out of the press box to suit up during the 1922 Dixie Classic as the Aggies’ depth evaporated due to injury. Gill didn’t play in the game, but was the last healthy body on the sideline when it ended.

Since 1991, one A&M walk-on has been given the No. 12 to represent the student body and carry on the legacy of Gill.

Unlike most of his 12th Man predecessors, Mathews holds the distinction of actually coming out of the Kyle Field stands to aid the Aggie football program.

Mathews earned second team All-Houston dual-threat quarterback honors at Clear Creek High School in 2017, but was lightly recruited. He accepted an offer to play at Division II Harding in Searcy, Arkansas, and was handed a redshirt in his first season. The difficulties of that year made Mathews realize that he desired to be at his dream school, A&M, even if that meant giving up his football career.

The first hurdle was acquiring enough credits to transfer to A&M. He spent the 2019-2020 school year at Blinn College in Bryan before enrolling at A&M in the fall of 2020.

Mathews planed on trying his luck as a walk-on with the Aggies that fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of tryouts. So, Mathews spent fall Saturday’s tailgating before games and watching the Aggies from the second and third decks of Kyle Field’s east stands.

Four years into his college career, he finally got his chance. Though the Aggies were not interested in a walk-on quarterback for the 2021 season, coaches liked his speed and asked if he would be interested in playing special teams and training on the defensive side of the ball. He eagerly accepted.

“Sam, he’s going to handle things first class, the right way,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “‘I’m going to go full speed and I understand what I’ve got to do. But while I’m waiting here, I’m going to work my tail off and however it comes out, it comes out.’ Just a selfless human being and a great guy to have on this team.”

In two years with the Aggies, he played in 21 games and earned a spot on the travel squad, a rarity for a walk-on. He was named the special teams most improved player in 2021 and was the special teams MVP in 2022.

However, earning the distinction of 12th Man was the last accomplishment in his sights.

“I knew it was in arm’s reach,” Mathews said. “I worked very hard to hopefully put my name up there.”

“I have nothing.”

At the time Blair manifested her boyfriend’s future on her iPhone, no one knew that the final grains of sand were falling in the hourglass of Mathews’ eligibility.

Per NCAA rules, Division I college athletes have five-calendar years to play four seasons of competition. Mathews’ clock began in 2018 when he redshirted at Harding. Under normal circumstances, his eligibility would have ended after the 2022-23 season. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the extra year of eligibility provided to athletes by the NCAA for the 2020-21 season, made Mathews believe he had at least one more year to play.

With that math in mind, Mathews deferred his participation in Senior Night at the end of the 2022 season, when asked by a football staffer.

In March, Mathews’ mother, Tracey Mathews, encouraged her son to talk to an athletic compliance staffer to put any confusion to rest.

It was A&M assistant athletics director for compliance, Marcos Mendez, who had to break the news that Mathews had hit yet another wall in his football career. Since Mathews was not on a Division I football roster during the 2020-21 season, he was not eligible for the additional COVID relief year.

“He called me one day, almost in tears, like, ‘Mom, I have no eligibility left. I have nothing,’” Tracey said. “His dream of being the 12th Man, his dream of just another year or two — I’m like, ‘Here it is again.’”

While his family and girlfriend spent nights looking for any glimmer of hope that could be used to grant Mathews another year to play, Mendez began working with the 12th Man hopeful, drafting a waiver to the NCAA. It’s a tedious process that involves researching other approved waivers that set a precedent for Mathews’ case and gathering any documentation or information that might aid in the debate, Mendez said.

“With every waiver, it’s not always a guarantee and so you have to approach each waiver with the purpose of, ‘Let’s fight to get this one approved,’” Mendez said. “Each waiver is unique and so you have to make sure you have the mitigation to show why it should be approved. Like I always say, you try and put that puzzle together so hopefully the NCAA can see that and give you a favorable decision.”

Mendez did not speak directly about the details of Mathews waiver, which is protected according to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

According to Mathews and his mother, a key component to their argument was a statement provided by associate athletics director for football, Mark Robinson, that confirmed A&M did not hold walk-on tryouts in 2020, due to COVID-19. The statement went on to say that, had they held tryouts, Mathews would have made the team and would have, therefore, been on a Division I roster during the 2020-21 season.

Mathews, his mother and his girlfriend also said Mendez emphasized Mathews’ dedication and high marks in the classroom throughout his undergraduate career. Mathews graduated in May with a degree in university studies, with a focus in business. He finished with approximately a 3.5 GPA, he said.

Throughout the nearly two-month process, Mendez texted Mathews daily with any updates he might have received. Frequently, the NCAA requested additional documentation or information that the group had to scramble to obtain. Naturally, Tracey Mathews was constantly in contact with her son, providing information and support when she could.

“Everyday you just wake up with butterflies in your stomach,” Tracey said. “Like, ‘OK, is today going to be the day that crushes him, or is it going to be a good day’ It was a very long wait.”

In the meantime, Mathews was undertaking the grind of spring practice without knowing if he would see the fruits of his labor come fall.

“It was difficult for sure,” Mathews said. “Deep down, it eats away at you, because, at some point, it seems like maybe this work’s not going to be going towards anything. But, as a walk-on, it’s just my job to help the team. I bleed maroon, so I just want to see the Aggies winning in any way possible and even if I wasn’t able to compete this year, I still wanted to do my job at pushing those players in practice a little more.”

At the beginning of the process, Mendez told Mathews that whenever he received the verdict from the NCAA, no matter the outcome, he would call him into his office and tell him the result in person. He didn’t want to break the news on the phone.

While he was sitting in class in May, Mathews received the text for which he had been waiting patiently

It was almost impossible for Mathews to stay in his seat through the remainder of the class and not bolt out the door to the athletic offices, but he stayed the course, he said with a laugh.

“I drove over here maybe a little faster than I should,” Mathews said. “Walked into his office and he had a stern face. Whenever he called me on the phone, it wasn’t like I could tell in his tone that maybe it was good news or bad news. So, I wasn’t really sure what I was expecting. I walk in and he’s got a cold face on and he’s standing there. But, once he broke the news to me, it was an emotional moment.”

Mathews’ waiver had been approved and he had one more year to chase his dream.

He called his family to let them in on the good news and then called Blair, who immediately made her way up from Houston to take Mathews out to a celebratory dinner, she said.

“I was screaming, crying happy tears and lots of hugs,” Blair said. “We were ecstatic.”

Long before the waiver process, Mathews came to the realization that doing things the hard way was par for the course in his football career. Because of that, he wouldn’t have his final season begin any other way.

“I was so glad that everything happened the way it did,” Mathews said. “I wouldn’t trade my story in for the world. It’s been a lot of trials and tribulations, but it’s all led to this point.”

An answered prayer

On the morning of Aug. 29, Tracey Mathews began the day with a prayer for her son.

Samuel Mathews shares the name Sam with great-grandfather, Samford, who died when Tracey was pregnant with Mathews. Typically, Aug. 29 is a day of remembrance for the family patriarch who passed on that day.

“I remember waking up that morning and I just kind of said a little prayer to my grandpa,” Tracey said. “I said, ‘Listen, Sam, your namesake, could possibly be in the running for something life changing for him. If you could put our little finger on it and mix stuff around and make the announcement come today and make one of the worst days one of the best days ever, that would be great.”

That evening, the first person Mathews called after being officially named the 12th Man was his mother.

“I just started screaming,” Tracey said. “My daughter came flying down the steps and my husband’s like trying to get off this conference call to see. When I actually pulled up [social media] and that’s the first thing that popped up was the picture that A&M had posted with Sam on it as the 12th Man—we live in League City, so it’s about two hours away and I was ready to get in the car and drive up there. I was so excited.”

The announcement came during a team meeting, after the normal routine of running through the game plan. Coaches mixed things up and said at that time, they would name the 12th Man.

“Right there, my heart started beating a little bit,” Mathews said. “I’ve worked hard to put myself, hopefully, on that list, so the opportunity is there.”

After listening to the entire history of the 12th Man, Mathews heard his name called.

“It was a surreal moment,” Mathews said. “Everybody in the room went crazy. It was breathtaking. I couldn’t really explain it in words.”

Finally, it was time for Blair to read the words she wrote nearly a year prior to Mathews.

“Making history looks good on you,” it read. “Texas A&M couldn’t have picked a better and more deserving person to represent this amazing university. Here’s to a new chapter baby. You’ve earned it. I love you forever and I’m so proud. THAT’S MY 12TH MAN!”