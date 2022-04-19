Texas Tech football team signs former Texas A&M TE Baylor Cupp

Former Texas A&M tight end Baylor Cupp signed with Texas Tech on Tuesday.
“Baylor will be a big-time addition to our tight ends room,” Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said in a press release. “He has great size and runs well in space, which is exactly what we are looking for at tight end in this offense. We are excited to welcome him and his family to our football program, and we can’t wait until he arrives on campus this summer.”
Cupp, who suffered a pair of season-ending injuries at A&M, will have three years of eligibility left.
Cupp played in 10 games last season with one start. He didn’t have a reception at A&M.