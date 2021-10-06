Texas A&M's Zach Calzada will try to do what few QBs have -- beat Alabama

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada probably will need the best game of his young career for the Aggies to have a chance at upsetting top-ranked Alabama on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Calzada, who has made only three career starts, has a passing efficiency rating of 109.37 to rank 107th out of 118 FBS quarterbacks. Since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012, only 11 quarterbacks have beaten Alabama, and every one had a higher rating during their victory over the Crimson Tide, most of them much higher.
Auburn’s Bo Nix managed to lead the Tigers to a 48-45 victory two years ago with only a rating of 109.44. Other than that, all the quarterbacks who beat Alabama had a rating of at least 140.0 except Ohio State’s Cardale Jones — he powered the Buckeyes to a 42-35 victory over the Crimson Tide in the 2014 national championship game with a rating of 113.46. Jones hurt Alabama with his legs, running for 43 yards on 17 carries. Nix also did damage against the Crimson Tide on the ground with six carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
A quarterback’s running ability isn’t factored in his rating, yet that’s played a huge factor in the majority of Alabama’s losses since 2012. Quarterbacks have rushed for 523 yards and five touchdowns on 144 carries. Those numbers are more impressive considering Alabama had 25 sacks in those games.
A&M’s lone victory over Alabama was engineered by Johnny Manziel, one of college football’s greatest dual-threat quarterbacks. Manziel accounted for 348 yards in a 29-24 victory in 2012. He completed 24 of 31 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for a 167.26 passer rating. He was just as good running the ball with 92 yards on 18 carries. That doesn’t take into account his ability to avoid defenders, something that helped him throw a scrambling 10-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Swope in a defining play that helped Manziel win the Heisman Trophy that season.
Manziel followed in the footstep of previous Heisman Trophy winners Tim Tebow and Cam Newton, who also used their arms and legs to beat Alabama and its head coach Nick Saban. Tebow threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-20 victory in the 2008 SEC championship game, adding 17 carries for 62 yards. Newton threw for 216 yards and three scores in a 28-27 victory in 2010, adding 39 yards and a TD on 22 carries.
Manziel had one of his best statistical games in a 49-42 loss to Alabama in 2013, accounting for 562 yards. He completed 28 of 39 passes for 464 yards and five TDs with two interceptions for a 203.78 rating, higher than any of the winning efforts by quarterbacks against Alabama over the past decade. He added 98 yards rushing on 14 carries but couldn’t outscore Alabama thanks in large part to an A&M defense that ranked 109th the season in yards allowed (475.8) and 95th in scoring (32.2).
A&M’s quarterback play against Alabama nose-dived after Manziel left for the NFL. Kenny Hill, Kyle Allen and Trevor Knight combined for a 101.40 rating from 2014-16. The trio did little on the ground, combining for minus 6 yards on 31 carries. Their lack of mobility led to 15 sacks.
Quarterback play improved for A&M from 2017-20 under Kellen Mond, who had a 124.57 rating against Alabama. Mond added 221 yards rushing on 56 carries in those games, though he was sacked 17 times. Seven of those sacks came in Mond’s 2018 sophomore season when the offensive line started a trio of sophomores. Mond was sacked only once in last year’s 52-24 loss, but the Aggies started four senior offensive linemen.
A&M’s offensive line this year has struggled with injuries and inexperience. The unit, which returned only one starter, lost projected starting center junior Luke Matthews, and starting right guard Layden Robinson missed two games.
Calzada wasn’t expected to be under center this week after redshirt freshman Haynes King won the starting job during training camp, but King broke his right tibia early in the second game of the season. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said King won the job because of his consistency and pocket presence with his running ability an added bonus. That add-on would’ve come in handy against Alabama this week. King rushed for 806 yards in high school, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. He showed a bit of that mobility in the opener with five carries for 22 yards against Kent State.
Calzada is more of a pocket passer. He did have a 25-yard touchdown run along with runs of 4 and 6 yards in last week’s 26-22 loss to Mississippi State, but he was sacked three times for the third straight game.
“[A&M has] a really good offensive system,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I think that any time you play with inexperienced players at any position, there’s going to be some bumps in the road. They’ve missed some opportunities probably because of that, but I know they’re very capable, and [Calzada’s] very capable.”
A&M scored only 10 points in each of its first two games against Power Five conference teams this season but had a chance to take the lead against Mississippi State with each of its last two possessions. Calzada was 12-of-20 passing for a season-high 60% completion rate for 135 yards with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
“He’s learning and growing,” Fisher said. “I think his confidence [is growing]. As you watch film with him, he understands things, and he’s getting better and better each play. I think he believes in himself wholeheartedly, and I think our players believe in him.”
A&M needs to find a way to give Calzada time and help him make good decisions. Alabama has sacked A&M’s starting quarterback 32 times during its eight-game winning streak against the Aggies and has grabbed 11 interceptions. Calzada will be playing at home with Fisher calling the plays Saturday, two advantages Saban doesn’t dismiss.
“[Kyle Field] is a very challenging place to play,” Saban said. “Jimbo does a great job getting his teams ready to play. He’s a very good offensive game-caller.”
• NOTES — Calzada’s counterpart Saturday, Alabama redshirt sophomore Bryce Young, ranks fourth in the country in passing efficiency at 183.7. Young is a big reason the Crimson Tide is favored by 17.5 points. Alabama also has scored 30 points or more in 31 straight games. A&M has scored 30 points in 17 of its last 30 games.