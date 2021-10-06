Texas A&M's Zach Calzada will try to do what few QBs have -- beat Alabama

Calzada is more of a pocket passer. He did have a 25-yard touchdown run along with runs of 4 and 6 yards in last week’s 26-22 loss to Mississippi State, but he was sacked three times for the third straight game.

“[A&M has] a really good offensive system,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I think that any time you play with inexperienced players at any position, there’s going to be some bumps in the road. They’ve missed some opportunities probably because of that, but I know they’re very capable, and [Calzada’s] very capable.”

A&M scored only 10 points in each of its first two games against Power Five conference teams this season but had a chance to take the lead against Mississippi State with each of its last two possessions. Calzada was 12-of-20 passing for a season-high 60% completion rate for 135 yards with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

“He’s learning and growing,” Fisher said. “I think his confidence [is growing]. As you watch film with him, he understands things, and he’s getting better and better each play. I think he believes in himself wholeheartedly, and I think our players believe in him.”