Texas A&M's Tunmise Adeleye, Blake Smith to enter transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye and tight end Blake Smith announced their intention to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday.

Adeleye saw little action in his two years at A&M. The former five-star recruit from Katy Tompkins redshirted his freshman season in 2021. This season, Adeleye started the first two games, but only appeared in one more due to injury. He had six tackles and three quarterback hurries.

“First of all, I would like to thank the almighty for providing me with the opportunity to play collegiate football at the highest level,” Adeleye wrote in a social media post. “I want to thank him for always ordering my steps throughout every journey. I want to thank my parents and various mentors around me that have been a pillar of strength and support for me. I want to thank Coach Fisher and his staff for the opportunity to play at TAMU.”

Smith saw sparing action in three seasons with the Aggies. He redshirted in 2020 and only played in two games in 2021. This season, Smith played in five games and caught two passes for one yard.

“It has truly been an honor and blessing being able to represent Texas A&M on and off the field,” Smith wrote in a social media post. “I have grown as a person and a player and I’m so thankful for my time at A&M. Just want to say thank you to coach Fisher and the entire A&M staff for developing me.”