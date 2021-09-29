Texas A&M's struggling offense could use a short field or two

The Texas A&M football team’s struggling offense could use a little help from the defense.

The 15th-ranked Aggies (3-1, 0-1 SEC) have scored 20 points combined in two games against Power Five conference teams. The Aggies consistently were pinned deep in their own territory against both Colorado and Arkansas, beginning only two of 25 possessions across midfield in those games. The Aggies started at the Colorado 43-yard line after an interception, failing to take advantage by missing a 53-yard field goal. A&M also took over at the Colorado 33 after the Buffaloes turned the ball over on downs, allowing the Aggies to run out the clock in the 10-7 victory.

Other than the two drives they started in Colorado territory, the Aggies’ averaging starting position in the other 11 possessions against the Buffaloes was its 23. It didn’t get any better against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference opener last week. A&M averaged starting its 12 drives at its own 26 with the best being at the Aggie 45.

Arkansas also faced long fields thanks to A&M punter Nik Constantinou, who averaged 45.8 yards on five punts and down all of them inside the Razorbacks’ 20. Arkansas’ average starting field position for its first 10 possessions was its 24, but the Razorbacks had early success moving the football en route to a 20-10 victory.