Texas A&M's struggling offense could use a short field or two

The Texas A&M football team’s struggling offense could use a little help from the defense.
The 15th-ranked Aggies (3-1, 0-1 SEC) have scored 20 points combined in two games against Power Five conference teams. The Aggies consistently were pinned deep in their own territory against both Colorado and Arkansas, beginning only two of 25 possessions across midfield in those games. The Aggies started at the Colorado 43-yard line after an interception, failing to take advantage by missing a 53-yard field goal. A&M also took over at the Colorado 33 after the Buffaloes turned the ball over on downs, allowing the Aggies to run out the clock in the 10-7 victory.
Other than the two drives they started in Colorado territory, the Aggies’ averaging starting position in the other 11 possessions against the Buffaloes was its 23. It didn’t get any better against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference opener last week. A&M averaged starting its 12 drives at its own 26 with the best being at the Aggie 45.
Arkansas also faced long fields thanks to A&M punter Nik Constantinou, who averaged 45.8 yards on five punts and down all of them inside the Razorbacks’ 20. Arkansas’ average starting field position for its first 10 possessions was its 24, but the Razorbacks had early success moving the football en route to a 20-10 victory.
“They got some big first downs and pop runs out of there,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They would punt it, and we were going on the long field offensively.”
The Razorbacks gained 194 yards on five plays while building a 17-0 lead. A trio of runs for 10 or more yards helped the Razorbacks get a field goal on their first possession. Treylon Burks caught an 85-yard touchdown pass on the Arkansas’ second possession, and its third possession ended with a touchdown thanks to pass plays of 27 and 48 yards.
“We can’t get behind 17-0 right off the bat the first three series of the game,” Fisher said. “If we don’t get the fourth-down stop [midway through the second quarter], it could have been 24-0.”
A&M had only two plays gain 20 or more yards against Arkansas. It’s biggest — Isaiah Spiller’s 67-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter — pulled the Aggies within 17-10. Arkansas put the game away with a 24-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter that came after the game’s only turnover, an interception thrown by Zach Calzada. That came on the heels of a 23-yard completion to Ainias Smith for A&M’s other big play.
A&M’s defense wasn’t able to force a turnover against Arkansas, and the Aggies have yet to win the turnover battle this season. A&M has forced only four turnovers to rank 85th in the country. The lone turnover in 131 plays against Colorado and Arkansas was an interception by defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. All the turnovers forced by A&M have been interceptions. A&M is one of 10 FBS teams yet to recover a fumble.
A&M’s defense is the team’s strength but couldn’t convert on chances for a game-changing play against Arkansas. While the Razorbacks started 10 drives inside their own 26, including five inside their 20, they never punted from inside their 25.
“When we had them pinned back, second-and-10, third-and-10 ... when we got them inside the 20- or 25-yard line two or three times, we could have won some field-position battles,” Fisher said.
That would have helped A&M’s inconsistent offense, which could use a boost.
A&M lost starting quarterback Haynes King to a broken right tibia in the second game along with sophomore right guard Layden Robinson. Graduate left tackle Jahmir Johnson was hurt against Arkansas. Sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane, who started the first three games, missed the Arkansas game, and junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman, who had five receptions in the first two games, has missed the last two games.
Johnson is expected back for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State. Robinson also could return, while Johnson and Lane’s statuses are day-to-day, Fisher said.
“Hopefully, we can get a couple guys back and play at a better level and play consistent all the way across the board in all three levels,” Fisher said.
A&M’s defense might be able to give the offense a short field or two Saturday against Mississippi State (2-2), which has seven turnovers to rank 94th in the country. The Bulldogs have allowed opponents to start eight possessions in their territory and another at midfield.