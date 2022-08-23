Texas A&M's Smith, 7 other Aggies earn All-SEC preseason honors

Texas A&M senior multi-purpose player Ainias Smith was a first-team selection on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team as the return specialist and all-purpose player. Smith also made the third team at wide receiver. A&M junior offensive guard Layden Robinson and junior punter Nik Constantinou also were first-team picks.

Smith had 47 receptions for 509 yards with six touchdowns last season and he returned 23 punts for 259 yards with a touchdown. He also had eight carries for 26 yards.

Robinson had 10 starts a year ago, earning second-team all-league honors by the Associated Press. Constantinou led the SEC in punting last year with a 46.6-yard average. Constantinou, who is on the Ray Guy watch list, had 19 punts of at least 50 yards and had another 22 inside the 20 to be earn first-team honors by AP.

A&M junior running back Devon Achane was on the coaches' preseason second team along while junior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and defensive back Antonio Johnson. Sophomore offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II and sophomore center Bryce Foster were on the third team.

Achane rushed for 910 yards on 130 carries with nine touchdowns last year and added 24 receptions for 261 yards and a touchdown. He also was on the third team as an all-purpose player. He had nine kickoff returns for 301 yards, including a 96-yard touchdown against Alabama. Johnson, a preseason All-American by AP, had 79 tackles, 53 of them solos.

Jackson had 14 tackles in 10 games, battling through an injury. Foster started 12 games last year and Fatheree nine.

A&M’s eight players honored was third most to Alabama with 19 and Georgia with 10.