Texas A&M's running game missing in 27-24 loss at LSU

To the victors go the spoils and for Orgeron, that meant a flurry of smiling pictures with family and players after the field cleared out late into the Baton Rouge night. For the Aggies, it was another reminder that a few plays separated them from their lofty expectations at the beginning of the season.“I think we definitely left some on the field,” Clemons said. “We’ll go and reevaluate. There were definitely plays that could have been made that would have had a different outcome. It is what it is now. All we can do is learn from this year and these group of guys take it into next year and learn from it and have a better season next year.”