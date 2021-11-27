Texas A&M's running game missing in 27-24 loss at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Southeastern Conference football series between Texas A&M and LSU always has a flair for the dramatic.
Add to the list the already fired LSU head coach Ed Orgeron proudly stomping off the field at Tiger Stadium on Saturday to the cheers of LSU faithful, finger pointing to the heavens as he celebrated a come-from-behind 27-24 win over the Aggies.
“I just can’t say enough about the seniors, our team and about a big win over Texas A&M,” Orgeron said after his final game in Death Valley. “They’re a good team. Those guys fought back. We knew it was going to be a battle.”
Max Johnson’s 28-yard pass sailed over the shoulder of Aggie cornerback Jaylon Jones and into the hands of wide receiver Jaray Jenkins for the game-winning score with 20 seconds remaining. The play finished an 85-yard march in nine plays that started with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies (8-4, 4-4) spent the night fighting an uphill battle as they searched for ways to get their running game going. A&M has two of the top four backs in the Southeastern Conference in Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, but the duo managed just 18 yards on 10 carries in the first half.
Spiller appeared less than 100%, finishing with 27 yards on 11 carries. It was his lowest output since A&M’s loss to Alabama in 2020 when he posted 25 yards on 11 carries.
Fisher said after the game there was nothing physically wrong with A&M’s feature back.
“No, there was just some things in the run game we weren’t getting going,” Fisher said. “In the pass game, it opened up where Achane had some one-on-one matchups, and we took advantage and got him going. We couldn’t get the run game going. Our inside runs and some of that stuff early, we couldn’t get it going.”
Achane led A&M in receiving in the first half with 56 yards on four catches. It wasn’t until the second half that the sophomore found space on the ground. He finished with a team-high 49 yards on 12 carries, and his work in the second half unlocked the passing game and A&M’s comeback attempt.
Still buzzing with the energy of Senior Night festivities, which included a standing ovation Oregon, the Tiger offense mounted a marathon 6-minute opening drive that resulted in a 50-yard field goal by Cade York.
Two Aggie punts later, and Johnson dropped a perfect fade pass into the arms of Jenkins, who burned past Jones for the first time, and took the catch into the end zone from 45 yards out. The score gave LSU (6-6, 3-5 in SEC) an early 10-0 lead.
A&M pulled momentum back by forcing two LSU punts and scoring on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Zach Calzada to Moose Muhammad III. With defensive pressure in his face, Calzada floated a pass over the middle of the field that the speedy freshman lunged out to grab for the score. The seven-play drive featured two rushes, only one for positive yardage.
A&M couldn’t keep the momentum before the half, allowing a 61-yard touchdown thanks to three missed tackles. Johnson connected with Trey Palmer on a screen pass just passed the line of scrimmage. After shedding an initial tackle from Antonio Johnson, Palmer ran to the sideline and then past Demani Richardson fro the last-minute score, taking a 17-7 lead to the locker room.
Open-field tackling, which was a strong suit of the Aggie defense in the win over Auburn, struggled throughout the rainy game.
“It did hurt,” Fisher said. ‘We missed some tackles early. We missed some key tackles. On the screen, we had two guys right there at the point of attack and it should have been a two or three yard gain and maybe they don’t score before half. That’s today’s game. You’ve got to tackle in space and make plays.”
After a 33-yard field goal early in the third quarter by Aggie kicker Seth Small, Fisher went back to Spiller three times in four plays. Though the back picked up seven yards between all three, it set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Calzada to wide receiver Jalen Preston. After pulling in the pass around the 8-yard line, Preston spun around a defender and into the end zone for his first touchdown since August of 2018 against Northwestern State. However, in a losing effort, the achievements came as bittersweet, he said.
“I mean, it felt good, but I don’t have anything else to say about it,” Preston said.
It wasn’t until the final drive of the third quarter that the Aggie rushing game found some space. Fisher fed a steady diet of Achane to the LSU defense and the Tigers folded on three consecutive plays for 21,7 and 18 yards, respectfully. The sophomore picked up two more on a fourth run in the drive.
Calzada found Preston again after the string of rushes for a 32-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Aggies their first lead of the game at 24-20 with more than seven minutes to play. The Aggie quarterback was forced out of the pocket to his left on the play and got a key block from left tackle Jahmir Johnson that gave him time to connect with Preston on the left sideline. Preston took the ball the width of the field and slipped inside the pylon for his second touchdown of the game.
After that drive, Fisher did not dial up Achane’s number again in the Aggies’ last two drives of the game. Fisher said LSU’s defense loaded the box and forced the Aggies to pass.
“They were trying to stop it,” Fisher said. “They were giving us the pass, and that’s why we had to [throw]. And they’re big bodies, 330 and 340 pounds.”
A&M had little trouble tackling Johnson in the pocket throughout the game, registering six sacks. Three and a half of them came from defensive end Micheal Clemons. His third, a 6-yard loss on second down of LSU’s final drive, appeared to be the final blow.
“I was hoping so,” Clemons said.
But Johnson completed five of his next seven passes for 85 yards, which included the game-wining touchdown strike. In total, the Aggie defense allowed 412 yards, including 306 passing. LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price led all rushers with 84 yards on 19 carries. Jenkins pulled in 169 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns.
Calzada completed 20 of 35 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns, with Achane leading all receivers with 72 yards on five catches. Preston college 57 yards on three catches to go with his two touchdowns.
To the victors go the spoils and for Orgeron, that meant a flurry of smiling pictures with family and players after the field cleared out late into the Baton Rouge night. For the Aggies, it was another reminder that a few plays separated them from their lofty expectations at the beginning of the season.“I think we definitely left some on the field,” Clemons said. “We’ll go and reevaluate. There were definitely plays that could have been made that would have had a different outcome. It is what it is now. All we can do is learn from this year and these group of guys take it into next year and learn from it and have a better season next year.”