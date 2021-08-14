Texas A&M's running backs primed for a big season

Texas A&M’s offensive line is revamped and the quarterbacks are rookies, but the running backs are revved up for a big year.
The Aggies return players who accounted for 85.6% of the team’s rushing yards last season led by 1,000 yard rusher Isaiah Spiller. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior in two seasons has rushed for 1,982 yards in 23 games, averaging 5.5 yards per carry with 19 touchdowns. Spiller adds 49 receptions for 396 yards.
“His productivity is ridiculous,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He’s become a complete back. He’s picking blocks up, he’s learning to be even a better receiver, route runner, things he’s developing there. He’s a huge player and more important is his leadership.”
Spiller made the Southeastern Conference Media Days preseason team and was a third-team pick on Phil Steele’s preseason All-American team. Spiller is complemented by 5-9, 185-pound sophomore Devon Achane who was the most valuable player in A&M’s season-ending 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.
Achane’s 76-yard touchdown run broke a 27-27 tie less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
“Devon, for a smaller guy, is surprisingly very, very powerful,” A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said. “The long run he had in the Orange Bowl to seal the win, two guys had great shots on him and he bounced off both of them before he turned on that sprinter speed.”
Achane, who also runs on the A&M track team, added a 1-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes to cap a 12-carry, 140-yard game. Achane ended the season with 366 yards rushing on 43 carries with a gaudy 8.5 average. He added five receptions for 97 yards, two coming in the Orange Bowl.
“That one-two punch for us is going to help our quarterbacks as they develop to be able to get the ball to some guys to go make some plays,” Dickey said. “Both of those guys possess the ability that sometimes if a play looks like it’s only going to gain a yard or two, they might come out of there with a 4- or 5-yard gain, and that is a big, big difference.”
A&M’s running game might need to lead the offense early.
Redshirt freshman Haynes King and redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada are vying for starting quarterback. They have combined in their collegiate careers to complete only 14 of 28 passes for 192 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, all in mop-up duty. The offensive line features All-American Kenyon Green who moves from guard to tackle, but he’s joined by four new starters.
“With our offensive line being a little young, the better those guys can see the creases and get through them where it doesn’t take as long for them, they won’t have to hold their blocks as long,” Dickey said. “We feel very strong about the 1-2 punch we have, but they just have to go out and do it.”
Spiller made more than half his yards last season after contact.
“That’s where Isaiah has been so strong for us,” Dickey said. “Not only is he a gifted guy out in space, but he can run the ball between the tackles. He’s big enough and strong enough to hold up.”
Spiller is primed to be even better this season.
“He’s starting to really affect the other guys on the team,” Fisher said. “He had an unbelievable summer. His conditioning, his shape, the way he worked, and hearing it from other players, our strength and conditioning coaches just how much he has really just grown and just [his] maturity.”
Achane’s play also helps keep Spiller focused.
“It pushes me to go harder,” Spiller said. “He can do it all, just having him right there is good for me, [it] keeps me straight.”
A&M’s running attack has another weapon in all-purpose player Ainias Smith who rushed for 293 yards on 49 carries (6.0 avg.) last season with four touchdowns. A&M moved Smith from wide receiver into the backfield in the 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the 2019 Texas Bowl as he had seven carries for 57 yards. But the emergence of Achane last season allowed Smith to play more wide receiver where he had 43 receptions for 564 yards with six touchdowns.
Smith is a versatile weapon in A&M’s ball-control offense that ranked third last season in time of possession in the country for the second time in three years. A&M, despite playing only SEC games because of COVID-19, averaged 205.1 yards rushing per game to rank 27th in the country. It was a drastic improvement from 2019 when it averaged 159.1 ypg rushing to rank 68th.
“We still believe you have to run the ball effectively to win,” Dickey said. “And you have to be able to run it when everyone in the stadium and on the other team knows you’re going to run it.”
NOTES: A&M had 16 runs of at least 20 yards last season. Spiller had eight, including a trio of 50-yarders. Achane had had four and Smith had two. King and Kellen Mond each had one.