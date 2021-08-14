Texas A&M's running backs primed for a big season

Achane, who also runs on the A&M track team, added a 1-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes to cap a 12-carry, 140-yard game. Achane ended the season with 366 yards rushing on 43 carries with a gaudy 8.5 average. He added five receptions for 97 yards, two coming in the Orange Bowl.

“That one-two punch for us is going to help our quarterbacks as they develop to be able to get the ball to some guys to go make some plays,” Dickey said. “Both of those guys possess the ability that sometimes if a play looks like it’s only going to gain a yard or two, they might come out of there with a 4- or 5-yard gain, and that is a big, big difference.”

A&M’s running game might need to lead the offense early.

Redshirt freshman Haynes King and redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada are vying for starting quarterback. They have combined in their collegiate careers to complete only 14 of 28 passes for 192 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, all in mop-up duty. The offensive line features All-American Kenyon Green who moves from guard to tackle, but he’s joined by four new starters.

