Texas A&M's run defense about to face stiffest test of season

The Texas A&M football team’s struggling run defense will face its stiffest challenge of the season Saturday against top-ranked Alabama, which is coming off a season-best 317 rushing yards in a 49-26 victory over Arkansas.

Alabama junior Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, had a breakout game with 206 yards on 18 carries. He helped the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0) put the finishing touches on the victory with touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Gibbs cut back on both runs.

“That’s a sign of a really good running back is that you help the offensive line by how you stretch the play,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Trust the hole, whatever it is, so that you lead them to their blocks. Then when people overplay the blocks or get hooked, you stick your foot in the ground and hit it, and that’s what he did on both of his runs. That’s what he does very well, whether it’s an inside run or an outside run.”

Gibbs became the first Alabama running back to top 100 yards rushing in a game this year, though quarterback Bryce Young rushed for 100 yards in a season-opening 55-0 victory over Utah State. The Crimson Tide average 251.4 yards rushing per game to rank seventh in the country. They’ve done it more by committee with six players averaging at least 24 yards per game. Alabama is averaging a whopping 7.4 yards per carry.

A&M is allowing opponents an average of 4.41 yards per rush which is 11th best in the Southeastern Conference ahead of only South Carolina (4.44), Vanderbilt (4.57) and Florida (4.6) . A&M, which had to replace all of its starting defensive linemen and one linebacker, has been hampered by injuries along with the inexperience.

The Aggies are allowing 170.2 yards rushing per game to rank 97th in the country. Just two years ago when the Aggies went 9-1, they ranked second in the country in rush defense (92.0 yards per game). It ranked third in 2018 (94.2), which was Jimbo Fisher’s first season when A&M went 9-4. The Aggies allowed 134.8 yards rushing per game last season to rank 36th with both those numbers the worst under Fisher.

Because of the opponents’ ability to run the ball, the Aggies are averaging only 27 minutes, 26 seconds of possession time to rank 115th in the county. Running the ball and time of possession have been staples of Fisher’s teams. The Aggies are also having trouble running the football with an inexperienced line, averaging 129.6 yards rushing to rank 98th in the county.

Alabama could be even more run heavy against A&M (3-2, 1-1) if it doesn’t have Young. Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner injured his throwing shoulder against Arkansas and was relieved by redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe, who picked up 91 yards on six carries against Arkansas and added 65 yards on 4-of-9 passing.

Dual-threat quarterbacks have had success running against A&M. Sam Houston State’s Jordan Yates rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries and Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson had 105 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

One thing A&M’s run defense has done is limit big plays, allowing only four runs of 20 or more yards.

“Our safeties and secondary people and linebackers are very athletic, and I think they tackle very well in space,” Fisher said. “I’m not saying we make every play, but I think we do a really nice job in that.”

• NOTES — Young is participating in practice but is status for Saturday’s game is still uncertain, Saban said on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday. ... The day-to-day status also hasn’t changed for A&M starting quarterback Max Johnson, who injured the thumb on his throwing hand in last week’s 42-24 loss at Mississippi State.