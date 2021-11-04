Texas A&M's receiving corps gets a boost from Preston

Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston scored a touchdown in his first collegiate game. Forty-three games later, he’s still waiting to get back into the end zone.
Preston came close in the Aggies’ 44-14 victory over South Carolina two weeks ago with a 33-yard reception to the Gamecocks’ 15-yard line. The ball was thrown slightly behind Preston — if he could have caught it in stride, he might have found the end zone with what also would have been the longest catch of his career.
Preston didn’t get to celebrate in the end zone, but it gave him at least one reception in five straight games. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior has been a pleasant surprise this season, taking advantage of injuries to veterans and highly rated newcomers needing more time to develop. He has nine receptions for 138 yards to rank third among the team’s wide receivers behind Ainias Smith (31-347) and Chase Lane (12-132). Preston has made four starts. He came into the season with only one start.
“There’s an epitome of a guy who didn’t play for a while that now a lot of guys leave and do things,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said before the South Carolina game. “The maturity of him to say, OK, I’ll play on special teams, and all of a sudden an opening came on offense. He’s jumped back on it. He’s played very well. He’s a huge part of what we’re doing. I feel very comfortable with him in the game. He’s going to be that way the rest of the year the way I plan on it.”
That’s music to Preston’s ears.
“There were days it was hard, but I always got to keep my head up and thank God,” Preston said. “And my time came.”
Preston was a four-star recruit from Manvel. He played at Kyle Field in the high school playoffs but wanted play in front of 100,000 Aggie fans.
“It was my dream to play at this school,” Preston said.
He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nick Starkel for the last score in A&M’s 59-7 victory over Northwestern State in front of 95,855 fans in the 2018 season opener. Preston played in only more game that season and took a redshirt. He had three catches in 2019 and seven more last season.
Preston said family, friends and coaches encouraged him to keep working despite the lack of production. Injuries to Hezekiah Jones, Caleb Chapman and Lane opened the door for him this season, and he has taken advantage, almost matching what he had accomplished coming into the season (11 receptions, 124 yards).
“To me, it’s just a testament to who he is, what he is and how he approaches things, and that’s a very refreshing thing in today’s word,” Fisher said. “[I have] a lot of respect for him.”
Preston has strong hands, which he demonstrated on his 33-yard catch against South Carolina and other times this season by outfighting defenders for the ball.
He says the highlight of his career was the victory celebration on Kyle Field following A&M’s 41-38 upset of then-No. 1 Alabama.
“When everyone stormed the field, that was just amazing,” Preston said.
He’s hopeful for at least one more celebration and the sooner the better.
“[The] next thing I want to do is go score a touchdown,” Preston said.
Preston’s development helps give A&M (6-2, 3-2) its best depth of the season at wide receiver heading into Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game against 12th-ranked Auburn (6-2, 3-1). Chapman made his first start of the season against South Carolina after missing five straight games. Lane played in the last three games after missing two with an injury. Jones, a senior, is done for the season, but highly touted redshirt freshman Demond Demas has made catches in six straight games.
Auburn’s wideouts
Wide receiver has been a position in transition for Auburn under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin. The Tigers had to replace Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams and Eli Stove, who all rank in the school’s top 10 in career receptions. They combined for 24 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns in four games against A&M, winning three of them. The only wide receiver on Auburn’s roster with a catch against A&M is sophomore Kobe Hudson, who has one for 2 yards. Harsin fired wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams after just four games, naming Eric Kiesau as interim wide receivers coach. Kiesau had been an offensive analyst.
Auburn has a trio of wide receivers with at least 20 catches this season — Hudson (28 receptions, 375 yards, 1 TD), senior Demetris Robertson (26-367-3) and senior Shedrick Jackson (24-304-1).
In last week’s 31-20 victory over 10th-ranked Ole Miss, the Tiger receivers combined for 13 receptions for 180 yards.
• NOTES — A&M senior place-kicker Seth Small is one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award.