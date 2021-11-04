Texas A&M's receiving corps gets a boost from Preston

Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston scored a touchdown in his first collegiate game. Forty-three games later, he’s still waiting to get back into the end zone.

Preston came close in the Aggies’ 44-14 victory over South Carolina two weeks ago with a 33-yard reception to the Gamecocks’ 15-yard line. The ball was thrown slightly behind Preston — if he could have caught it in stride, he might have found the end zone with what also would have been the longest catch of his career.

Preston didn’t get to celebrate in the end zone, but it gave him at least one reception in five straight games. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior has been a pleasant surprise this season, taking advantage of injuries to veterans and highly rated newcomers needing more time to develop. He has nine receptions for 138 yards to rank third among the team’s wide receivers behind Ainias Smith (31-347) and Chase Lane (12-132). Preston has made four starts. He came into the season with only one start.