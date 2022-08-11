Texas A&M's quarterback race remains open

The media might have a favorite in the battle for Texas A&M’s starting quarterback, but head coach Jimbo Fisher remains undecided.

Fisher chuckled and had fun Thursday when told that national reports had sophomore Haynes King leading over junior transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman.

“And he’s getting more reps with the [first team] someone said?” Fisher said. “I did hear somebody say [that]. Is Haynes [getting more snaps?] I said, ‘No, they’re taking exactly [the same number of snaps]. They rotate days and take exactly the same number.”

Entering his third season, King has the experience edge with Fisher’s system, but that’s not a deterrent to the others.

Johnson and Weigman “they understand it really well, they both do,” Fisher said. “And Conner’s picked up [things] very quickly for a young freshman. He’s a very intelligent guy, a very instinctive guy.”

When Weigman makes a mistake, “he doesn’t repeat it very often,” Fisher said. “[He’s] very encouraging in that way in developing. And Max is doing a lot of the same.”

A&M, which donned full pads Monday for the first time, had its eighth practice of fall camp late Thursday afternoon. The season opener is 22 days away against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3. A year ago, Fisher waited until 12 days before the season opener to tell King he had beaten out Zach Calzada.

King started the first two games before suffering a season-ending injury. The dual-threat signal-caller was replaced by Calzada, who started the final 10 games and then transferred to Auburn. King, who took part in spring drills, is fully recovered from the broken right tibia he suffered against Colorado.

“He’s back as far as that part of it – the physical parts of what he can do, throwing, no pain, no anything,” Fisher said. “[He’s] pain-free whether he throws it or whether he runs it or stands out there.”

King’s strength has returned, Fisher said. “We feel really good about that.”

Fisher hasn’t ruled out Weigman, but the starter is expected to be either Johnson or King. Johnson has the edge in playing experience, with 14 starts in 18 games while at LSU.

ET CETERA: Fisher has been pleased with special teams. “I think we’ve got a good group of guys [returning kicks] that I think if we can get space for them they can create plays.” … Fisher said he won’t talk about injuries during camp, because there are so many bumps and bruises. “But if there’s any season-ending injury, we’ll let you know, but there’s nothing that’s long term or season-ending,” he said. … The team’s execution has picked up in the last 3-4 days after installing all the offensive and defensive packages that’s allowed them to work on third downs, red-zone play and the two-minute drill. “I’ve been very pleased with the focus, at least the understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish in situational football, because that’s the big thing,” Fisher said, adding that no matter how talented a player is, they need to play well in situational football to be great, Fisher said. … A&M will practice Friday and scrimmage on Saturday before taking Sunday off.