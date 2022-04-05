Texas A&M's quarterback play keeps improving during spring drills

Texas A&M’s battle at starting quarterback probably won’t be decided until fall camp, but sophomore Haynes King, junior transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman are making the most of spring drills, A&M head coach Jim Fisher said.

“All three guys have had their moments, and they’ve all played well,” Fisher said Tuesday. “I’ve been very pleased with Haynes. The last scrimmage he did some really good things, plus [he used] his legs. I thought Max was excellent. I thought he was really making sharp throws, making deep throws and getting the ball out, also moving well. Again, Conner was excellent, creating plays with his legs, his arm, his intensity, a quick release, but they’re all starting to see things now.”

A&M will hold two more practices this week before showcasing their progress at the Maroon & White Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

Stepping up at linebacker

A&M is looking to replace its leading tackler for the second straight year. A year ago, Aaron Hansford stepped up to replace Buddy Johnson, who led the team in tackles in 2019 and ’20.

“I think during [spring drills] they grew and became guys who were impact guys,” Fisher said. “And we had a lot of the same concerns we have now.”

Seniors Chris Russell Jr. and Andre White Jr., junior Tarian Lee Jr. and sophomore Edgerrin Cooper are candidates to be the team’s next leading tackler.

“Andre White has grown really well,” Fisher said. “He keeps playing with a lot more consistency and physicality. It’s by far his best spring. Coop is doing a really nice job, fitting things, doing things.”

Fisher said true freshman Ish Harris also is playing well.

“He is a young guy who flashes and is really starting to come on and pick things up, “ Fisher said.

Developing offensive line

Redshirt freshmen Matthew Wykoff and Remington Strickland are getting snaps at center with returning starter sophomore Bryce Foster concentrating on track in the shot put.

Redshirt freshman Trey Zuhn III, who saw limited action in four games last year, “is having a heck of a spring,” Fisher said. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, who is from Austrailia, saw limited action in three games last year, but is having a good spring.

Along with Foster, A&M’s experienced players in the offensive line are juniors Layden Robinson and Blake Trainor and sophomores Reuben Fatheree II and Aki Ogunbiyi.

Robinson made 10 starts at right guard and was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference choice by the Associated Press last season, and Trainor made starts at right tackle and left guard. Fatheree played in 11 games, making nine starts at right tackle and was a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. Ogunbiyi played in eight games last year, making four starts at left guard.

TE Cupp transfers

Fisher often talked about the potential of junior tight end Baylor Cupp, who has opted to transfer after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries at A&M, never catching a pass in Aggieland.

“He’s a tremendous young man,” Fisher said. “I hope he gets [a fresh start] and does well. He’s a tremendous human being with a lot of ability, a great young man.”

A&M is hopeful to have true freshman tight end Jake Johnson play Saturday.

“Jake has been nicked up. Hopefully we’ll get him back this week,” Fisher said. “He had a week and a half of really good practice. [Senior Max Wright] has been very consistent, having a good spring catching the ball, blocking well.”

Sophomore tight end Blake Smith had a nice scrimmage, Fisher said, but there’s things he needs to work on, including blocking.

Youngsters learning fast

Weigman, five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart and Harris are among the newcomers Fisher pointed to as having good springs.

“Some of the young guys are really starting to fit in and feel comfortable in some of the things they’re doing,” Fisher said. “And we keep adding things to them, but they’re learning very quickly. You’re starting to see their abilities, and they’re starting to understand what they’re doing, so they can really showcase their athletic ability.”

