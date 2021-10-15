Texas A&M's quarterback, offensive line enjoy growth spurt against Alabama

A&M is averaging only 155.3 yards passing per game to rank 80th, but the offensive line has been in constant change because of injuries. A&M has started the same five offensive linemen in the same position only twice (for the first two games). Sophomore right guard Layden Robinson and true freshman center Bryce Foster were the only two in those same spots against Alabama. Junior All-American Kenyon Green, who opened the season at right tackle and also played right guard, moved to left tackle against the Crimson Tide. True freshman Reuben Fatheree II started his third straight game at right tackle, and sophomore Blake Trainor started at left guard. Trainor had made one previous start in his career — at right tackle in the third game.