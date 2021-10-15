Texas A&M's quarterback, offensive line enjoy growth spurt against Alabama

Improved play by sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada and the young offensive line did more than lead No. 21 Texas A&M’s charge in its upset of Alabama last week. It gave the Aggies hope for saving their season.
A&M’s offense had managed only nine scoring drives in its first three games against Power Five conference teams this season, but it had six against the defending national champions.
“We did a great job protecting the quarterback, giving him a clean pocket,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We established the running game. Alabama made some adjustments, but we missed some cuts. But at the same time, we were able to run the ball in short-yardage situations, some red-zone, tight situations and establish some good balance during the game, which was very critical.”
Calzada had his best game in four starts, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-38 win over the Crimson Tide.
“He read coverages and got the ball out,” Fisher said. “He was being decisive on his decisions. He was throwing the football well.”
The offensive line, which included a pair of true freshmen and two sophomores, didn’t allow a sack.
“I thought we did a good job up front,” Fisher said. “Those guys I thought battled and were very physical up front, but not to give up a sack against [Alabama] that can really rush and they blitz and bring a lot of pressures ....”
Calzada and the line will have a chance to build on that performance Saturday at Missouri (3-3, 0-2), which has struggled to stop the run — to put it mildly.
Missouri allows 287.2 yards rushing per game to rank last in the country in run defense. Three running backs have had career days against the Tigers this season. Kentucky junior Christopher Rodriguez rushed for 207 yards on 27 carries in a 35-28 victory over Missouri. Tennessee junior Tiyon Evans had 15 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-24 victory, and Boston College sophomore Patrick Garwo III had 175 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 41-34 overtime victory.
Missouri’s run defense showed some improvement last week in a 48-35 victory over North Texas. The Mean Green rushed for 188 yards but averaged only 3.8 yards per carry, almost a yard lower than Missouri’s previous best effort this season.
A&M (4-2, 1-2) will challenge Missouri with junior Isaiah Spiller and sophomore Devon Achane, who have combined for 820 yards rushing and average a combined 6.1 yards per carry.
“Those two guys have world-class speed,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Both guys will be Sunday players. That’s something we’re going to have to contend with.”
A&M ran for only 94 yards against Alabama, but Spiller and Achane combined to catch seven passes for 88 yards with several huge receptions. Missouri allows only 210.7 yards passing, which ranks 46th nationally, but its defensive passing efficiency rating ranks just 99th at 144.66. The trio of Power Five conference quarterbacks to beat Missouri — Kentucky’s Will Levis, Boston College’s Dennis Grosel and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker — combined for an efficiency rating of 162.78 against Missouri. They also didn’t have to work hard for those victories, averaging only 22 passes per game because of their teams’ ability to run the football.
A&M is averaging only 155.3 yards passing per game to rank 80th, but the offensive line has been in constant change because of injuries. A&M has started the same five offensive linemen in the same position only twice (for the first two games). Sophomore right guard Layden Robinson and true freshman center Bryce Foster were the only two in those same spots against Alabama. Junior All-American Kenyon Green, who opened the season at right tackle and also played right guard, moved to left tackle against the Crimson Tide. True freshman Reuben Fatheree II started his third straight game at right tackle, and sophomore Blake Trainor started at left guard. Trainor had made one previous start in his career — at right tackle in the third game.
A&M senior Jahmir Johnson, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, started the first five games at left tackle, but he missed the Alabama game for violating team rules. He will be back for Missouri. Fisher said A&M began the week planning to use the same five starters it used against Alabama, but practice and matchups could change things.
Operating behind that line, Calzada will be making his fifth start after taking over early in the second game when freshman Haynes King broke his right tibia.
“He’s gotten better each week he’s played,” Fisher said. “Each week he’s done something. And he’s preparing. He’s learning how to play the position of quarterback.”
Fisher, who played quarterback in college, understands what Calzada has gone through.
“There’s not a harder position in any sport to play than quarterback,” Fisher said. “To be put in situations he’s been put in, things that are happening, and not with a full team around him with three receivers missing, two linemen missing, backs, timing, people hurt everywhere ... it’s hard to go in there.”
Calzada showed glimpses of good play through his first four games but couldn’t rally the Aggies past the Razorbacks or Bulldogs. His performance — and A&M’s overall — against Alabama was a massive step in the right direction, but Fisher reminds everyone it was just one step.
“Just because we won this game don’t fix everything,” Fisher said. “We’ve got to learn — prepare and learn to grow from this and understand what we’ve got to do next week.”