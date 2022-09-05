Texas A&M's offensive line returns to the basics

Texas A&M’s offensive line is headed back to the basics to fix a running game, which mustered only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the group just needs better communication.

“They get a call and just get a step out of line, get a hand out of line,” Fisher said. “We just gotta go back [and fix] things that we’ve done well in camp. It surprised me a little bit, honestly.”

Fisher added that nerves also could have been a problem as A&M averaged only 3.4 yards on 32 carries.

“But at the same time, we’ve got to calm down and just get back to fundamentals,” Fisher said. “Everything was fundamentally fixed – whether you’ve got your foot too hard, or you got your shoulders turned, and got leaned out; or you had your head on the wrong side and you get in a seam and split it. It just gets back to fundamentals.”

A&M rushed for 2,196 yards last season on 418 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. The Aggies on the line had to replace left guard Kenyon Green, a first-round NFL Draft pick and left tackle Jahmir Johnson, a transfer from Tennessee who started 11 games. A&M on Saturday also was missing returning sophomore center Bryce Foster who was ill.

The starting five of redshirt freshman left tackle Trey Zuhn III, sophomore left guard Aki Ogunbiyi, redshirt freshman center Matthew Wykoff, junior left guard Layden Robinson and right tackle Reuben Fatheree II had combined for 23 career starts coming into the game. Sophomore guard Jordan Spasojevic who played about half the series, has never started a game.

It’s not known if Foster will return for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Appalachian State. Fisher said at Monday’s press conference that Foster is day-to-day.

“We’re going to have to run the football,” Fisher said. “That’s what we do. We’re going to run the football. We’ve got to get synchronized, and get things together and get the five guys all executing together, not four out of five or three out of five. And in the second half [against Sam Houston], we did a much better job of that, but we gotta get that going.”

Junior running back Devon Achane was primed for a big season after having 910 yards rushing on 130 carries (7.0) last season sharing time with 1,000-yard rusher Isaiah Spiller. But Achane had only 42 yards on 18 carries with only one run of more than 12 yards on Saturday.

“We gotta get [Achane] some space,” Fisher said. You get him some space, good things happen to you. And that’s going to always be an emphasis. And it always will be, no matter if we’d have run a lot [on Saturday], we gotta get better.”

The injury update was better for defense. Lineman McKinnley Jackson and cornerback Jaylen Jones, a pair of junior starters who missed the opener, are expected back at practice this week, Fisher said. The status of graduate tight end Max Wright remains questionable, Fisher said.