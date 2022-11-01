Texas A&M's offensive line looks to build on strong showing against Ole Miss

Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman gave the offense a much-needed spark in Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Ole Miss, but the offensive line also played one of its best games of the season.

A&M scored its most points in its last eight Southeastern Conference games. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4) gained 480 yards of offense, their most in an SEC game since 497 in a 34-13 victory over Tennessee in 2020.

A&M allowed two sacks, but Weigman completed 28 of 44 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Junior Devon Achane had 238 yards rushing on a career-high 25 carries. The Rebels caught him only twice behind the line for losses of 1 and 2 yards.

“For the most part we blocked really well,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Ole Miss had a few stunts that caused A&M’s offensive line some problems, leading to some pressure on Weigman, but the Aggies’ line played much better than previous games.

“I feel like it was a good step in the right direction,” A&M junior guard Layden Robinson said. “I feel that was one of our better games.”

The much-maligned line has gotten younger as the season has progressed, losing returning sophomore center Bryce Foster to a season-ending injury along with sophomores Jordan Spasojevic-Moko and Aki Ogunbiyi.

“It’s hard adjusting when an offensive linemen goes down, because you’ve got to get the chemistry back,” Robinson said. “I feel like we picked that up really good this week, and I feel like we’re going to keep on improving from here on out.”

A&M is starting a trio of freshmen on the line. Matthew Wykoff is playing center, and Trey Zuhn III is at left tackle. They are redshirt freshmen. True freshman Kam Dewberry has stepped in at left guard the last two games.

“[Dewberry] is doing well,” Fisher said. “He had some mistakes, but man he’s got good steps. He’s powerful. He’s smart, and he’s a kid who really cares. [What] I mean by that, some guys don’t want to mess up, because they get in trouble. He doesn’t want to mess up, because he doesn’t want to let somebody down. I tell him to quit worrying about being wrong, go play. He has just a tremendous heart, and he’s a tremendous person. He’s very strong. He played a very solid football game. It wasn’t perfect, but it was dang good.”

The maturation of the group will have a big say on whether A&M becomes bowl-eligible. The Aggies, who host Florida (4-4, 1-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field, have to win three of their final five games to earn a bowl trip this season.

Robinson, who was a preseason first-team SEC selection, hasn’t lived up to billing with his draft stock dropping on several NFL sites.

“I’ll be the first one to tell you that,” Robinson said. “But I’m working at it every single day to make sure I get better, and that’s my focus every day to make this offensive line better as a whole.”