Texas A&M’s keen competition on the offensive line during spring drills claimed a casualty Wednesday with sophomore Matthew Wykoff announcing he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder started nine games last season and made the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team. Wykoff, who played in all 12 games last year, made the announcement via social media.

“I am thankful for my time [at] A&M and the coaching I have received,” Wykoff said. “I will have 3 years of eligibility left.”

Wykoff played in four games in 2021, taking a redshirt.

Wykoff started the first two games at center last season when Bryce Foster was injured. He was out of the starting lineup for three games but started at left guard against Alabama, then went back to center for the final six games of a 5-7 season. Even without Wykoff, the Aggies return four offensive linemen who have combined for 59 career starts, including 40 last season.

“I thought some guys are really coming on, playing well,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday during a press conference. “The young guys are really developing.”

At center, sophomore Remington Strickland and redshirt freshman Mark Nabou have excelled, Fisher said.

“Both those guys you can see being here, doing it,” Fisher said. “I’m real excited about that whole group on the offensive line.”

Fisher also pointed out sophomore left guard Kam Dewberry (five starts last year), junior right tackle Reuben Fatheree III (21 career starts, 12 last year), senior right guard Layden Robinson (22 career starts, 12 last year), sophomore Dametrious Crownover (on start) and true freshmen Chase Bisontis and Colton Thomasson.

The group will get better when it adds true freshman TJ Shanahan, redshirt freshman Hunter Erb and sophomore left tackle Trey Zuhn III (11 starts last year), who are not 100% healthy and not taking part in spring training along with Foster (16 career starts), who is with the track team.

“The guys are coming on, really playing well,” Fisher said, adding that the young players are “physically, good players. I’m really excited about that group.”

The offensive line was a sore point last year as the Aggies ranked 92th in the country in offense at 360.9 yards per game and 100th in scoring at 22.8 points per game.

Sixth-year tight end Max Wright, who is sitting out spring drills as well, also praised the unit.

“I’m really excited. Those guys are taking some really good steps,” Wright said. “Obviously, losing Matthew is tough. Matthew is one of my good friends, and I love him. I hope the best for him wherever he goes. But from a depth standpoint on the offensive line, some of those guys having more experience than we did last year is huge.”

Bisontis has impressed Wright.

“He is going to be an absolute key factor to this offensive line,” Wright said. “He’s going to shock a lot of people this year in how he plays. He doesn’t play like a freshmen. He’s going to be really good.”

Beefing up the roster

A&M, which has less than the maximum 85 scholarships, could add players via the transfer portal starting Saturday when it opens.

“We’ve got our eyes on guys ... that are in the portal,” Fisher said. “We’ll be very active in it and have been.”

Fisher said in his eight seasons at Florida State he never had more than 81 players on scholarship, and that’s been about the case at A&M until it had a nation-high 25 enter the transfer portal since last season, which was his fifth with the Aggies.

UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith opted to transfer to A&M but never took the field.

“I think he’s planning on going back,” Fisher said.

Saturday’s Maroon & White Game

Spring drills will conclude with the Maroon & White Game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The event will take place on 50 yards, because of stadium construction.

Fisher plans for the first offense to go against the second defense and the first defense to battle the second offense.

“I like to create teams,” Fisher said. “I don’t like to go offensive and defensive scoring [scenarios]. I like to create a game typical scoring situation, because it makes it real. We’ll punt. We’ll do everything.”

• NOTES: A&M held its 13th spring practice Wednesday and will have its 14th on Thursday. The Thursday practice was added when A&M had one postponed last week by lightning. ... Fisher said junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper played well in last week’s scrimmage and sophomore safety Bryce Anderson “has had a super, super spring.” … Sophomore Donovan Green twisted an ankle in the scrimmage that might cause him to miss the Maroon & White Game. ... Fisher said he is against ending spring drills with a scrimmage against an FCS team, which is being suggested. “I don’t like it,” Fisher said. “I’d rather do my own scrimmages, set my own scenarios, create your own scrimmages.” Fisher said if FBS teams begin scrimmaging FCS teams in the spring, it becomes in essence a preseason game. “How much am I going to play my quarterback? Do I play my starter. Do I not play my starter? Do I play my backup?” Fisher said, adding there are pros to it. “If it comes about, I’ll think about it harder.”