Texas A&M's offense shows improvement

Texas A&M’s much-maligned offense showed some improvement in last week’s 30-24 loss at South Carolina.

A&M ran 75 plays and had the ball for 33 minutes, 8 seconds, both season-high marks. It also had 398 yards, 269 of it through the air, both season-high efforts against Football Bowl Subdivision competition.

“We’re moving the ball much better,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We’ve got to play more consistent.”

Mistakes put A&M in a 17-0 hole. South Carolina returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and A&M’s first two possessions ended in turnovers that led to 10 more Gamecock points.

“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot and kept making mistakes that we can’t make moving forward,” A&M senior tight end Max Wright said.

The Aggies (3-4, 1-3) have struggled early in games, scoring only three points in the first quarter of the last four games. That’s a recipe for failure against 15th-ranked Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1), which has outscored the opposition 81-26 in the first quarter. Now on a three-game losing streak, A&M hasn’t had a lead since it held on to beat Arkansas 23-21 on Sept. 24.

“[Starting slow] is something that we definitely talk about,” Wright said. “It’s certainly something that we’re really addressing and been addressing. If we want a successful season, it’s something that we really have got to eliminate.”

A&M scored on three of four possessions after it’s stumbling start at South Carolina.

“We had great balance, throwing, passing, hitting different guys,” Fisher said.

A&M had its longest drive of the season, going 94 yards in 13 plays in just over eight minutes against South Carolina. Devon Achane had a 30-yard run, the team’s longest play of the game, during the drive. Freshman tight end Donovan Green had an 18-yard reception, and Achane added a 12-yard reception. Wright had a 9-yard touchdown pass to pull A&M within 17-14 as the Aggies scored on all four of its red-zone trips.

A&M had a chance to take the lead on its first two possessions of the second half but punted both times. A&M passed on 9 of 11 plays during the two drives, including the first seven.

“We were calling runs, and they were stacking the box, bringing an extra guy in the box,” Fisher said. “That’s why we threw it.”

A&M’s ground game dwindled in the second half as the Aggies mustered only 30 yards on nine carries. It didn’t help that A&M was using its fifth different set of starting offensive linemen.

“[We] got some guys banged [up],” Fisher said. “We’ve got to get some chemistry.”

Sophomore center Bryce Foster, sophomore guard/tackle Aki Ogunbiyi and sophomore guard Jordan Spasojevic-Moke — who have combined for 26 career starts — are gone after suffering season-ending injuries. A&M’s starting line of redshirt freshman center Matthew Wykoff, freshman guard Kam Dewberry, junior guard Layden Robinson, redshirt freshman tackle Trey Zuhn III and sophomore tackle Reuben Fatheree II had a combined 37 career starts, all but eight by Robinson and Fatheree.

“There’s nothing that substitutes for experience,” Fisher said. “I think all those little things really matter, but that’s the hand we’re dealt. We’ve got to deal with it.”

A&M, which also lost senior wide receiver Ainias Smith to a season-ending injury against Arkansas, has started 18 different players on offense, including two at quarterback. Junior transfer Max Johnson gave the unit a lift by winning back-to-back games after replacing Haynes King, but Johnson broke a bone in his throwing hand against Mississippi State. King has played well in his return, completing 42 of 78 passes for 431 yards against Alabama and South Carolina with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

“You go back and look at the film, Haynes played a very, very, very good football game,” Fisher said. “He made a lot of good throws, a lot of good plays, put us in great position. He had good runs, scrambles, made some good third-down throws.”

King, who took several hits against Alabama, got hurt early in the fourth quarter against South Carolina and didn’t return. The quick diagnosis was his shoulder popped out and back in. King wanted to go back in the game, but since it was his throwing shoulder, Fisher said he didn’t want to risk it. King is expected to start Saturday night against Ole Miss.

“Haynes is a warrior,” Wright said. “He goes out there and fights. He’s out there giving it his all every single play, and I respect him a lot for that.”

Despite the offensive improvement it showed against South Carolina, A&M hasn’t topped 24 points in its last nine games against FBS teams. The Aggies have reached 400 yards just once in those games, getting 409 in last year’s 20-3 victory over Auburn.

In their next three Southeastern Conference games, the Aggies will face teams with defensive deficiencies. Ole Miss allows 365.2 yards to rank 55th in the country. Florida ranks 108th (429.3) and Auburn 81st (391.0). Florida also allows 28.1 points per game to rank 81st and Auburn allows 28.3 points to rank 83rd. Ole Miss, though, allows only 20.8 points to rank 28th — that includes last week’s 45-20 loss at LSU in which the Rebels allowed 500 yards.

Fisher said the Aggies have remained aggressive in their play-calling, despite the shortcomings.

“The last couple of weeks we haven’t achieved, but we’ve moved the ball much better and have been more in sync,” Fisher said. “We’ve had more creativity, and guys are understanding what to do better, and we will keep staying aggressive, because I believe in them. There’s a bunch of good players there, and we’ve got to keep giving those playmakers touches, and I think [success] will happen.”

A&M’s offense has struggled all year. It averages 342.3 yards to rank 108th and 21.9 points to rank 109th. A&M converts third downs at 34.1% to rank 105th nationally. A&M averages just 121 yards rushing per game (105th) and ranks 102nd in team passing efficiency (122.19).

• NOTES — Fisher declined comment on the reported suspensions of three true freshmen during Wednesday’s weekly SEC coaches teleconference. According to multiple reports, defensive back Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams were suspended indefinitely earlier this week. “We’re not speaking on that right now,” Fisher said. “We keep everything we do in-house and our own deals and what’s going on inside. We keep it internal.” The suspensions, first reported by TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci, would be the second of the season for Harris and Marshall. They along with freshmen wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive back Smoke Bouie were suspended prior to the Miami game. Following that game, Fisher said the suspensions were due to a violation of team rules. ... Marshall has 11 receptions for 108 yards in three starts this season. Harris has 14 tackles in five games, and Williams saw action in the Aggies’ win over Sam Houston State to open the season. ... Fisher confirmed that running back LJ Johnson remains with the team after it was reported he missed practice Monday. ... Junior place-kicker Alan Guerrieri has entered the transfer portal. The squadman, who played at College Station, announced his decision Wednesday via Twitter. Guerrieri, the son of A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri, did not see action in his three seasons with the Aggies.