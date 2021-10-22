Texas A&M's offense looks to continue its upswing against South Carolina

Defense is A&M’s strength, and compounding South Carolina’s problems was losing starting quarterback Luke Doty to a season-ending foot injury in last week’s 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt. Graduate Zeb Noland, a transfer from North Dakota State, will take Doty’s place. Noland, who joined the team as a graduate assistant coach in May, opened the season as the starting quarterback after Doty suffered an injury in fall camp. Noland led South Carolina to a pair of victories before getting hurt, but that was against Eastern Illinois and East Carolina.

• NOTES — A&M backup tight ends, junior Max Wright and sophomore Baylor Cupp, have gotten extra snaps recently. Wright had an 8-yard catch last week, and his blocking frustrated a Missouri player into committing a personal foul penalty. “Max has done an excellent job,” Fisher said. “I mean, [he’s] made sneaky catches here and there.” The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Wright has played in every game this season with three starts. Cupp (6-7, 240) missed his first two seasons with injuries but has played in the last five games. “You’re starting to see Baylor come back in,” Fisher said. “I’m high on him like I always was. He has a chance to be a really good player in the future here.” Cupp was projected as A&M’s starting tight end over Wydermyer when they signed before the 2019 season. ... Beamer is the son of retired Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Frank Beamer and the seventh-ranked Hokies grabbed a 13-3 victory over 19th-ranked A&M at Kyle Field in 2002, ending A&M’s 29-game home winning streak against nonconference teams. The following year, eighth-ranked Virginia Tech beat A&M 35-19 in Blacksburg, Virginia, in a rain storm caused by Hurricane Isabel.