Texas A&M's offense looks to continue its upswing against South Carolina

South Carolina has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M.
The Aggie football team has never lost to the Gamecocks, winning all seven meetings. The only Southeastern Conference team the Aggies have beaten more since joining the league is Arkansas, which snapped a nine-game losing streak to A&M earlier this month. The Aggies followed that with a loss to unranked Mississippi State before turning things around with by beating defending national champion Alabama and Missouri.
The 17th-ranked Aggies (5-2, 2-2) will try to keep things rolling against South Carolina (4-3, 1-3) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. A&M will be off next week before pivotal back-to-back games against 21st-ranked Auburn (5-2, 2-1) and 13th-ranked Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) to kick off the final stretch of the regular season that will end at LSU (4-3, 2-2) on Nov. 27.
A&M has played complementary football the last two weeks with the defense forcing two turnovers in each game. A&M also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Devon Achane in the 41-38 victory over Alabama, helping the offense average 38 points over the last two wins. The plethora of points comes on the heels of A&M averaging only 14 over its first three games against Power Five conference teams. Over that stretch, A&M was breaking in a new quarterback and four new offensive linemen with injuries hampering both positions and wide receiver.
The offense showed signs of maturation in last week’s 35-14 victory at Missouri, piling up 431 yards, its most since the season opener. The line is healthy and seemingly better now that All-American Kenyon Green has returned to left guard, the position he played last season. Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has settled in, starting five games since replacing Haynes King, who broke his right tibia and is out for the season. Sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane, who made three starts before missing two games with an injury, has played the last two weeks. And A&M grew some depth at wideout in the absence of Lane and Caleb Chapman, who has missed five straight games with an injury. Junior Jalen Preston and sophomore Demond Demas have combined for 16 receptions in the last five games to complement the team’s leading pass catchers, junior wide receiver Ainias Smith (29 receptions, 391 yards, 6 TDs) and junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer (21-278-2).
Despite the recent upsurge, A&M averages only 384.4 yards per game to rank 78th in the country and 27.6 points per game to rank 75th. South Carolina’s defense will be a good barometer of A&M’s improvement. The unit is one of the best in the SEC, allowing only 327.4 yards per game to rank fourth in the league and 34th in the country. The Gamecocks rank higher than A&M’s other remaining SEC opponents — Auburn (39th, 340.6), LSU (84th, 399.7) and Ole Miss (106th, 436.0). South Carolina allows only 21.7 points on average to rank 45th, and it has forced 16 turnovers to rank third in the country.
“Their defensive numbers are outstanding,” said A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who calls his own offensive plays. “I think their front is very good. I think their linebackers are physical. They hit downhill. The secondary does a good job of mixing a lot of blitz things.”
Fisher said he is especially impressed with senor defensive ends Aaron Sterling and Kingsley Enagbare, who was an All-SEC selection last year. Sterling has 2.5 sacks and two quarterback pressures, while Enagbare has 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback pressures.
Arkansas and Mississippi State sacked Calzada a combined six times, but he’s been sacked only once in the last two games.
“[Calzada] is getting better, and they’ve got a dynamic running game with weapons in the passing game,” South Carolina first-year head coach Shane Beamer said. “Coach Fisher’s history with quarterbacks speaks for itself. You know, it takes time. But [Calzada’s] getting better and better. He’s certainly a guy we can’t let get comfortable on Saturday night.”
A&M’s running game, the offense’s strength, is coming off a 283-yard effort against Missouri with running backs Isaiah Spiller and Achane both rushing for more than 100 yards. The duo combined for four runs of at least 20 yards, and they have 10 for the season.
“If you get out of gap, it’s a 30-yard run against these guys,” Beamer said. “They are just a physical, physical offense, a physical football team. You watch that offensive line. They have size. They have athleticism.”
Beamer served as Oklahoma’s assistant head coach the last three seasons, recruiting several high school players who eventually signed with A&M, including true freshman starting center Bryce Foster.
“It’s a dynamic offense playing with confidence right now,” Beamer said.
Smith said the key for the Aggies will be “to step up to the plate” and continue doing the things that’s led to success the last two weeks.
Smith and Wydermyer have combined for 15 receptions for 221 yards with five touchdowns in the two victories after they had only 16 receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown in the previous three games.
“We just had to get Zach’s confidence really to just not worry about what’s going on around him, just focusing on basically what’s happening in the moment, especially during practice,” Smith said. “Sometimes he’ll get a little antsy and start running around when he really doesn’t have to, but it’s just all about communication, trust and hard work in practice.”
While A&M’s offense is improving, the Gamecocks are a three-touchdown underdog in large part because of their ailing offense. South Carolina averages 348.3 yards per game to rank 102nd nationally and 21.9 points to rank 109th. And in four SEC games, the Gamecocks have managed just 16 points a game and haven’t scored more than 21.
Defense is A&M’s strength, and compounding South Carolina’s problems was losing starting quarterback Luke Doty to a season-ending foot injury in last week’s 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt. Graduate Zeb Noland, a transfer from North Dakota State, will take Doty’s place. Noland, who joined the team as a graduate assistant coach in May, opened the season as the starting quarterback after Doty suffered an injury in fall camp. Noland led South Carolina to a pair of victories before getting hurt, but that was against Eastern Illinois and East Carolina.
• NOTES — A&M backup tight ends, junior Max Wright and sophomore Baylor Cupp, have gotten extra snaps recently. Wright had an 8-yard catch last week, and his blocking frustrated a Missouri player into committing a personal foul penalty. “Max has done an excellent job,” Fisher said. “I mean, [he’s] made sneaky catches here and there.” The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Wright has played in every game this season with three starts. Cupp (6-7, 240) missed his first two seasons with injuries but has played in the last five games. “You’re starting to see Baylor come back in,” Fisher said. “I’m high on him like I always was. He has a chance to be a really good player in the future here.” Cupp was projected as A&M’s starting tight end over Wydermyer when they signed before the 2019 season. ... Beamer is the son of retired Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Frank Beamer and the seventh-ranked Hokies grabbed a 13-3 victory over 19th-ranked A&M at Kyle Field in 2002, ending A&M’s 29-game home winning streak against nonconference teams. The following year, eighth-ranked Virginia Tech beat A&M 35-19 in Blacksburg, Virginia, in a rain storm caused by Hurricane Isabel.