Texas A&M's offense continues to struggle

This week’s much-anticipated game between Texas A&M and top-ranked Alabama has lost much of its luster because the Aggies haven’t held up their end of the bargain.

A&M, which was ranked sixth heading into the season, dropped out of the rankings following Saturday’s 42-24 loss at Mississippi State. It was the Aggies’ second loss of the season to an unranked team.

“We’re not where we want to be, no doubt,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We gotta get better.”

A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) a month ago seemed poised to challenge for the College Football Playoff with 10 returning starters complemented by additions from four straight top 10 recruiting classes punctuated by an incoming class that was the highest-rated one of all time. Fisher before the start of his fifth season said the future of the program was in its best position since he arrived. It hasn’t come to fruition with youthful-laden A&M losing to Appalachian State and Mississippi State, which both start almost exclusively upperclassmen. Arkansas, another team that starts basically seniors and juniors, beat itself in last week’s 23-21 loss to A&M with a pair of critical fumbles because the Razorbacks ran 25 more plays and 128 more yards.

A&M has underachieved in all three phases thus far, but especially on offense, which is Fisher’s forte. The Aggies had 27 first downs and 388 yards against Mississippi State that along with the 24 points were all season-high efforts in the four games against Football Bowl Subdivision competition. Unfortunately, four turnovers also were a season-high effort after having none in the previous two games.

“The plays are there and were there,” Fisher said. “We just gotta execute and we gotta coach ‘em better. The system is the same system a lot of people use.”

Some think Fisher needs to change his approach or allow someone else to call plays.

Fisher has won with his pro-style NFL offensive system and won big with a national championship and three Atlantic Coast Conference championships. But A&M has been outgained in four straight games. It doesn't help that A&M’s defense has had trouble getting off the field. A&M has allowed 14 double-digit possessions and for the season, foes are converting 36.1% of first downs. That ranks A&M 59th in the country. But A&M’s defense is not the main problem, it’s the offense. A&M is averaging 335 yards per game to rank 105th in the country and 21.8 points per game to rank 108th.

Experience is the offense’s problem. The unit lost its lone senior starter, wide receiver Ainias Smith, to a season-ending injury against Arkansas. Running back Devon Achane and Smith were the offense’s playmakers. A&M against Mississippi State on offense started a trio of true freshmen and a redshirt freshman along with four sophomores.

Maybe A&M’s young linemen and receivers will get better with playing time. Maybe the light goes on against Alabama or in two weeks at South Carolina or when the Aggies return to Kyle Field to play Ole Miss on Oct. 29. But the light needs to go on. Youth is not an excuse when four- and five-star recruits plan to leave after three years for the NFL. If they’re good enough to play, they need to be good enough to produce.

“We gotta keep growing up,” Fisher said. “We gotta keep coaching and put them in those positions [to be successful].”

That's the plan. Fans just want to see results.

• ET CETERA – Alabama (5-0, 2-0) leap-frogged Georgia in both major polls. The Bulldogs (5-0) struggled to a 26-22 victory at Missouri, while the Crimson Tide grabbed a 49-26 victory at Arkansas, knocking the Razorbacks (3-2, 0-2) out of the rankings. ... Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) is 23rd in both polls. ... Alabama opened as a 16.5-point favorite over A&M and it jumped to 23.5. Both teams’ starting quarterbacks – A&M’s Max Johnson (thumb) and Alabama’s Bryce Young (shoulder) - left Saturday’s games with injuries.