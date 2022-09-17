Texas A&M's odds at winning the national title; Johnson's Heisman hopes; my Top 25

A&M’s odds of winning the national championship are 150/1. They had been 22/1 before the loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies’ odds were 16/1 on Jan. 11 by BetOnline.ag.

Ironically, A&M quarterback Max Johnson had his odds at winning the Heisman go off the board this week. He had been 40/1 the last two weeks. Maybe he can at least get on the board with a good showing against Miami.

Devon Achane’s odds have been 80/1 for four straight weeks. That ties him for 17th. Haynes King's odds were at 100/1 for the fourth straight week.

I had A&M at seventh on my preseason AP 25 and moved them up to sixth last week, despite the so-so showing against Sam Houston State in the opener. I dropped them out after last week’s loss to Appalachian State without hesitation. They are not one of the nation’s best teams based on the first two weeks. We’ll see what the next two weeks bring.

My ballot:

1, Georgia;

2, Alabama;

3, Ohio State;

4, Michigan;

5, Oklahoma;

6, Clemson;

7, Southern Cal;

8, Arkansas;

9, Michigan State;

10, Kentucky;

11, Oklahoma State;

12, BYU;

13, Miami;

14, North Carolina State;

15, Baylor;

16, Utah;

17, Ole Miss;

18, Florida;

19, Tennessee;

20, Penn State;

21, Texas;

22, Oregon

23, Wake Forest

24, Pittsburgh

25, Kansas State

Close: Marshall; Cincinnati; Florida State; Mississippi State; Oregon State

I was among 31 voters who didn’t rank them. Josh Furlong of KSL in Salt Lake City ranked the Aggies the highest at 14th. A dozen others had A&M in the Top 20.

Appalachian State was just outside the Top 25 with 21 voters ranking them led by the Austin American-Statesman’s Kirk Bohls putting the Mountaineers 13th.

Seven of the 52 voters in the Football Writers Association/National Football Foundation Super 16 poll included Texas A&M this week.

Fourteen didn’t include Miami while 12 had the Hurricanes in the top 10. Phil Steele, who carries a little more weight curiously didn’t have A&M or Miami on his ballot, but had Mississippi State 16th.

Here’s who had A&M on their ballots and at what place.

9, Don McPherson, 2008 Hall of Fame Class

11, Corey Crisan, DK Pittsburgh Sports

12, Reggie Williams, 2007 Hall of Fame Class

14, Collin Wilson, Action Network

15, Chip Brown, Horns247.com; Bill Royce, 2016 Hall of Fame Class

16, Gene Duffey, Houston Freelancer