Texas A&M's odds at winning national title at 100/1; Fisher on hot seat?

A&M’s chances of winning the national championship are 100/1 for a second straight week. That ties A&M for 12th best odds with Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has 100/1 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy. That ties him for 17th.

•Fisher on hot seat?: How about Jimbo Fisher having 20/1 odds of getting fired according to www.BetOnline.ag? I just don’t see that at all. He’s in the fifth year of a contract that runs through 2031. He’s not going anywhere. A&M is ranked 17th in the country. It’s often been ugly during this 3-1 start, but 3-1 is 3-1. Now if he loses the next two games, it will get uglier, but that’s expected when you start the season ranked sixth and Fisher said he liked where the program was.

I’d say it’s more likely that Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz are the ones who won’t be at SEC Media Days next year when it hits Nashville. .

Here are the odds of the next coach to get fired.

Karl Dorrell (Colorado) 2/1

Bryan Harsin (Auburn) 9/4

David Shaw (Stanford) 3/1

Jeff Scott (South Florida) 5/1

Ken Niumatalolo (Navy) 9/1

Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri) 12/1

Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern) 12/1

Steve Sarkisian (Texas) 14/1

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) 20/1

Scott Satterfield (Louisville) 22/1

Mack Brown (North Carolina) 25/1

•For what it’s worth: Here was my AP Top 25 ballot this week. You can put all the teams from No. 3 Ohio State to No. 30 and draw names out of a hat. There’s not enough definitive data. For that matter, I think Alabama and Ohio State are beatable, as well.

1, Georgia

2, Alabama

3, Ohio State

4, Michigan

5, Clemson

6, Southern Cal

7, Kentucky

8, Oklahoma State

9, Penn State

10, North Carolina State

11, Tennessee

12, Oregon

13, Washington

14, Texas A&M

15, Arkansas

16, Utah

17, BYU

18, Baylor

19, Ole Miss

20, Oklahoma

21, Wake Forest

22, Kansas

23, Florida State

24, Pittsburgh

25, Kansas State

Next 5: Minnesota, Syracuse; Texas Tech; UCLA; Tulane