Texas A&M's nine-game winning streak over Arkansas snapped in 20-10 loss

ARLINGTON - In what turned into a battle of backup quarterbacks, Arkansas’ Malik Hornsby did just enough to secure the No 16 Razorback’s first win over the seventh-ranked Aggies in 10 years as they held on for a 20-10 victory at AT&T Stadium.
The Fort Bend Marshall alumnus managed the game through the third quarter while starter KJ Jefferson received treatment for a leg injury. Hornsby finished 1-for-3 passing for 7 yards, but his six carries for 35 yards helped milk valuable time off the clock and set up an insurance 24-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
On the converse, Aggie backup-turned-starter Zach Calzada had a frantic day between working through covered progressions and constant pressure from a three-man Razorback rush. He completed 20 of 36 for 151 yards and threw an interception.
It was all Arkansas in the first half.
An eight-play, 57-yard drive by the Razorbacks ended in a 46-yard field goal by Cam Little. The Aggies were gashed on the ground on the drive, to the tune of 49 yards with running back Trelon Smith picking up 45 on four carries.
After forcing the Aggies’ second punt, Arkansas needed only one play to extend the lead. Razorback wide receiver Treylon Burks skirted past minimal contact in press coverage by Myles Jones and burned the cornerback on an 85-yard catch. Four Arkansas offensive plays later, the Jefferson connected with AJ Green for a 48-yard score for a 17-0 lead.
In 13 total plays through three drives, Jefferson completed 3 of 4 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Arkansas held a dominating 307-134 advantage in yards in the first half, with the Aggies averaging 2.9 yards per rush.
Despite the poor first half on the ground, it was running back Isaiah Spiller who finally busted the lid on the Aggie offense. With the best opening he’d seen all afternoon, Spiller punched through the line and scampered 67 yards for the touchdown.
The Aggie defense came to the second half a little more prepared, holding the Arkansas offense to just 46 yards in the third frame. Aiding in their effort was the absence Jefferson, who was injured on the first play of the second half. He returned for a few select plays, splitting time with Hornsby, but spent most of the quarter alternating between the sideline and the medical tent.
While it wasn’t always pretty, Hornsby led the Razorbacks on a nine-play, 42-yard drive that drained three minutes off the clock, setting up Little's second field goal.
Arkansas finished the game with 443 yards to A&M’s 272.
Compounding A&M’s issues Saturday were 10 penalties for 50 yards, many by A&M veterans. Penalties by tight end Jalen Wydermyer and All-American offensive lineman Kenyon Green ultimately doomed the Aggies' final offensive drive.