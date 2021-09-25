Texas A&M's nine-game winning streak over Arkansas snapped in 20-10 loss

ARLINGTON - In what turned into a battle of backup quarterbacks, Arkansas’ Malik Hornsby did just enough to secure the No 16 Razorback’s first win over the seventh-ranked Aggies in 10 years as they held on for a 20-10 victory at AT&T Stadium.

The Fort Bend Marshall alumnus managed the game through the third quarter while starter KJ Jefferson received treatment for a leg injury. Hornsby finished 1-for-3 passing for 7 yards, but his six carries for 35 yards helped milk valuable time off the clock and set up an insurance 24-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

On the converse, Aggie backup-turned-starter Zach Calzada had a frantic day between working through covered progressions and constant pressure from a three-man Razorback rush. He completed 20 of 36 for 151 yards and threw an interception.

It was all Arkansas in the first half.

An eight-play, 57-yard drive by the Razorbacks ended in a 46-yard field goal by Cam Little. The Aggies were gashed on the ground on the drive, to the tune of 49 yards with running back Trelon Smith picking up 45 on four carries.