Texas A&M's Nation Signing Day live updates: Aggies look to finish top-ranked class

The Texas A&M football team looks to finish its top-ranked 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day
Here are live updates as the Aggies' remaining prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.
No. of 2022 signees: 28
National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 1st
List of players who signed on National Signing Day (listings and rankings via 247Sports.com):
12:40 p.m.: Shemar Stewart, DL, 6-6, 272, 5 stars (Opa Locka, Fla./Monsignor Pace)
Welcome to Aggieland, @ShemarStewart14 🦈🤠🧃| #GigEm pic.twitter.com/FjQd35J87Z— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 2, 2022
List of players who signed during December's early signing period (listings and rankings via 247Sports.com):
6:26 a.m.: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL, 6-3, 276, 5 stars (Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland)
Welcome to Aggieland, @DindyGabriel 🦈🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/IcrwDk2pHC— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
7:09 a.m.: Donovan Green, TE, 6-4, 240, 4 stars (League City/Dickinson)
Welcome to Aggieland, @Donovangreen23 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/XHTSF7evMb— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
Something that has never been done in @AggieFootball history, or anybody else either happens today ♟️♟️♟️🧩🧩🧩 #GigEm— Donovan Green (GigEm) (@Donovangreen23) December 15, 2021
7:14 a.m.: Ish Harris, LB, 6-2, 200, 4 stars (Pilot Point/Pilot Point)
Welcome to Aggieland, @ish_harris21 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/FojdSgEDOL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
BLESSED https://t.co/hhPHVUhAsK— Ish “DANGER” Harris (@ish_harris21) December 15, 2021
7:18 a.m.: Jadon Scarlett, DL, 6-2, 260, 3 stars (Argyle/Argyle)
Welcome to Aggieland, @jadon_scarlett ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/WOmkGFLwJs— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
I woke up a brand new Aggie! I’m excited to officially be an Aggie I can’t wait to be apart of the next chapter of Texas A&M Football! #GigEm #12thMan @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/aaxJKTwIvU— Jadon Scarlett (@jadon_scarlett) December 15, 2021
7:23 a.m.: PJ Williams, OL, 6-4, 246, 4 stars (Dickinson/Dickinson)
Welcome to Aggieland, @getmoneypj ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/EeqQm1aoUa— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
7:44 a.m.: Bobby Taylor, CB, 6-0, 177, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)
Welcome to Aggieland, @TheBobbyTaylor ☎️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/dWVbwc6tWR— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
December 15, 2021
7:48 a.m.: Conner Weigman, QB, 6-2, 205, 5 stars (Cypress/Bridgeland)
Welcome to Aggieland, @ConnerWeigman 🤠🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/LTxXecvw7N— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
Ready to Work! https://t.co/IY1oHQC8Gx— Conner Weigman (@ConnerWeigman) December 15, 2021
8:00 a.m.: Martrell Harris Jr., LB, 6-2, 210, 4 stars (The Woodlands/The Woodlands)
Welcome to Aggieland, @harris_martrell ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/40v6MRBT1V— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
8:09 a.m.: Chris Marshall, WR, 6-3, 198, 4 stars (Missouri City/Fort Bend Marshall)
Welcome to Aggieland, @chhris_m ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rGnttuEfKh— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
8:31 a.m.: Malick Sylla, DL, 6-5, 225, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)
Welcome to Aggieland, @malick_S17 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/E451FcaY4z— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
8:41 a.m.: Hunter Erb, OL, 6-6, 323, 4 stars (Newark/Eaton)
Welcome to Aggieland, @Hunter_Erb66 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/tjACS9iGVp— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
8:50 a.m.: Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, TE, 6-5, 238, 4 stars (Stockholm, Sweden/RIG Academy)
Welcome to Aggieland, @TheodorMelin 🤠🇸🇪🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/NtfuvBAC7g— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
Signed✅— Theodor Melin Öhrström (@TheodorMelin) December 15, 2021
9:06 a.m.: Bryce Anderson, S, 5-11, 191, 4 stars (Beaumont/West Brook)
Welcome to Aggieland, @BryceAnderson_1 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/zZBVcWZcrR— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
9:27 a.m.: Ethan Moczulski, K, 5-11, 185, 3 stars (Spokane, Wash., Mt. Spokane)
Welcome to Aggieland, @EthanMoczulski ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/dga8JjItQQ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
9:36 a.m.: Noah Thomas, WR, 6-5, 195, 4 stars (Pearland/Clear Springs)
Welcome to Aggieland, @Thomas3Noah ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/bAycA763QO— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
10:32 a.m.: Jarred Kerr, S, 5-11, 173, 4 stars (Lexington/Lexington)
Welcome to Aggieland, @JarredKerr3 ‼️🧃| #GigEm pic.twitter.com/M6FPAfYGye— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
10:48 a.m.: Jake Johnson, TE, 6-5, 225, 4 stars (Athens, Ga./Oconee County)
Welcome to Aggieland, @Jakejohnson2022 ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ONqFmtUN8t— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
Signed!!! @AggieFootball #Gigem #12thMan pic.twitter.com/fAZn5uvfSb— Jake Johnson (@Jakejohnson2022) December 15, 2021
11:27 a.m.: Le’Veon Moss, RB, 5-11, 200, 4 stars (Walker, La./Istrouma)
Welcome to Aggieland, @turnUplevee ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/dlm5TDaBcx— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
1:04 p.m.: Mark Nabou, OL, 6-4, 354, 3 stars (Lynwood, Wash./O’Dea)
Welcome to Aggieland, @mark_nabou ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/nBFOGu6G1b— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
2:34 p.m.: Anthony Lucas, DL, 6-5, 300, 4 stars (Scottsdale, Ariz/Chaparral)
Welcome to Aggieland, @Anthonylucas201 🌵🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/i9atTy0ZF6— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
3:12 p.m.: Walter Nolen, DL, 6-4, 349, 5 stars (Powell, Tenn./Powell)
Welcome to Aggieland, @WalterNolen4 🦈🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/hJiMb2Zs8z— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
3:22 p.m.: Kam Dewberry, OL, 6-4, 324, 4 stars (Humble/Atascocita)
Welcome to Aggieland, @KamDewberry ‼️🧃| #GigEm pic.twitter.com/DtNpSTAGkL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
4:36 p.m.: Enai White, DE, 6-5, 230, 4 stars (Philadelphia, Pa., Imhotep)
Welcome to Aggieland, @4TGBENJi ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/hUsw0CkOJ7— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
5:55 p.m.: Deyon Bouie, S, 5-11, 185, 4 stars (Bainbridge, Ga./Bainbridge)
Welcome to Aggieland, @BouieDeyon 🦈🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/OFCOOgQqLO— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
7:22 p.m.: Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB, 6-0, 180, 4 stars (Acworth, Ga./North Cobb)
Welcome to Aggieland, @qfromtheville ‼️🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Mn4DRhPKpi— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2021
Let’s do it !!! #GigEm 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/KSvhVzeAF6— Marquis Groves-Killebrew (@qfromtheville) December 16, 2021
Thursday, 5:25 p.m.: Evan Stewart, WR, 6-0, 175, 5 stars (Frisco/Liberty)
Welcome to Aggieland, @0fficial_evan 🤠 🦈🧃 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/739PuXIYB3— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 16, 2021