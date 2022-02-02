 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M's Nation Signing Day live updates: Aggies look to finish top-ranked class
0 Comments
top story

Texas A&M's Nation Signing Day live updates: Aggies look to finish top-ranked class

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Conner Weigman
Travis L. Brown

The Texas A&M football team looks to finish its top-ranked 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day

Here are live updates as the Aggies' remaining prospects send in their National Letters of Intent.

No. of 2022 signees: 28

National class rank (247Sports.com Composite): 1st

List of players who signed on National Signing Day (listings and rankings via 247Sports.com):

12:40 p.m.: Shemar Stewart, DL, 6-6, 272, 5 stars (Opa Locka, Fla./Monsignor Pace)

List of players who signed during December's early signing period (listings and rankings via 247Sports.com):

6:26 a.m.: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL, 6-3, 276, 5 stars (Lakeland, Fla./Lakeland)

7:09 a.m.: Donovan Green, TE, 6-4, 240, 4 stars (League City/Dickinson)

7:14 a.m.: Ish Harris, LB, 6-2, 200, 4 stars (Pilot Point/Pilot Point)

7:18 a.m.: Jadon Scarlett, DL, 6-2, 260, 3 stars (Argyle/Argyle)

7:23 a.m.: PJ Williams, OL, 6-4, 246, 4 stars (Dickinson/Dickinson)

7:44 a.m.: Bobby Taylor, CB, 6-0, 177, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)

7:48 a.m.: Conner Weigman, QB, 6-2, 205, 5 stars (Cypress/Bridgeland)

8:00 a.m.: Martrell Harris Jr., LB, 6-2, 210, 4 stars (The Woodlands/The Woodlands)

8:09 a.m.: Chris Marshall, WR, 6-3, 198, 4 stars (Missouri City/Fort Bend Marshall)

8:31 a.m.: Malick Sylla, DL, 6-5, 225, 4 stars (Katy/Katy)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

8:41 a.m.: Hunter Erb, OL, 6-6, 323, 4 stars (Newark/Eaton)

8:50 a.m.: Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, TE, 6-5, 238, 4 stars (Stockholm, Sweden/RIG Academy)

9:06 a.m.: Bryce Anderson, S, 5-11, 191, 4 stars (Beaumont/West Brook)

9:27 a.m.: Ethan Moczulski, K, 5-11, 185, 3 stars (Spokane, Wash., Mt. Spokane)

9:36 a.m.: Noah Thomas, WR, 6-5, 195, 4 stars (Pearland/Clear Springs)

10:32 a.m.: Jarred Kerr, S, 5-11, 173, 4 stars (Lexington/Lexington)

10:48 a.m.: Jake Johnson, TE, 6-5, 225, 4 stars (Athens, Ga./Oconee County)

11:27 a.m.: Le’Veon Moss, RB, 5-11, 200, 4 stars (Walker, La./Istrouma)

1:04 p.m.: Mark Nabou, OL, 6-4, 354, 3 stars (Lynwood, Wash./O’Dea)

2:34 p.m.: Anthony Lucas, DL, 6-5, 300, 4 stars (Scottsdale, Ariz/Chaparral)

3:12 p.m.: Walter Nolen, DL, 6-4, 349, 5 stars (Powell, Tenn./Powell)

3:22 p.m.: Kam Dewberry, OL, 6-4, 324, 4 stars (Humble/Atascocita)

4:36 p.m.: Enai White, DE, 6-5, 230, 4 stars (Philadelphia, Pa., Imhotep)

5:55 p.m.: Deyon Bouie, S, 5-11, 185, 4 stars (Bainbridge, Ga./Bainbridge)

7:22 p.m.: Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB, 6-0, 180, 4 stars (Acworth, Ga./North Cobb)

Thursday, 5:25 p.m.: Evan Stewart, WR, 6-0, 175, 5 stars (Frisco/Liberty)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M at Tennessee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert