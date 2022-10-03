Texas A&M's Max Johnson's status is day-to-day for the Alabama game; Crimson Tide's Young also questionable

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson’s status for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Alabama is unknown, coach Jimbo Fisher said at his weekly press conference Monday.

Johnson injured the thumb on his throwing hand in last week’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State. Johnson, who was injured early in the fourth quarter, was replaced by sophomore Haynes King.

“We’ll go day-to-day,” Fisher said. “We’ll get Haynes and Conner [Weigman] ready to play if there’s something there [with Johnson’s injury]. We’ll have to wait and see if Max can [play], that’s day-to-day.”

Alabama also could be without its quarterback because Bryce Young injured his throwing shoulder in a 49-26 victory at Arkansas. Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner is “day-to-day” and not throwing, coach Nick Saban said at his press conference Monday.

“I know you’re interested in the injury situation,” Saban said. “There’s really no update on Bryce,” Saban said.

Johnson, a transfer from LSU, had won back-to-back games against 13th-ranked Miami and 10th-ranked Arkansas after replacing King, who won the starting job in fall camp for a second straight year.

Johnson was 19-of-26 passing against Mississippi State for 203 yards with a touchdown and four sacks before the left-hander hit his thumb on a helmet.

King after replacing Johnson completed 6 of 13 for 49 yards with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. King added two carries for 14 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown.

Young left early in the second half after guiding Alabama to a 28-7 lead He was replaced by Jalen Milroe who completed 4 of 9 for 65 yards with a touchdown and sack. He added six runs for 91 yards with a touchdown in completing the 49-26 victory.