Texas A&M's Matthews, Jones, George out for the year

Texas A&M junior center Luke Matthews and graduate cornerback Myles Jones have been lost for the season after having season-ending surgeries, head coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference.

Senior cornerback Brian George, who started the first four games, also will miss the rest of the season, Fisher said.

Matthews, who was expected to be the starting center, played only in one game, seeing action against New Mexico. Jones, who has started a program-best 29 starts, saw limited action against New Mexico and Arkansas.

Junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman, who has missed the last three games is day-to-day, Fisher said.

Freshman quarterback Haynes King, who start the first two games, remains out after breaking his right tibia.

“It’ll be a long time,” Fisher said of King’s recovery time. “We want to make sure he’s fully healthy [but] he’s progressing very nicely.’”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.