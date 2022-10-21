Texas A&M's King, South Carolina's Rattler look to give their teams spark Saturday

Texas A&M’s Haynes King and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler are quarterbacks carrying tarnished resumes now vying to brighten their respective teams’ outlook Saturday night at sold out Williams-Brice Stadium in a pivotal Southeastern Conference game.

A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) will open the second half of the season with a chance to get back to .500 in SEC play, breaking free from a logjam that includes three other teams with just one conference victory. South Carolina has won three straight, including a 24-14 victory at then 13th-ranked Kentucky two weeks ago. The Gamecocks had a bye last week as did A&M, which has lost two straight.

King and the Aggies last time out came within a play of upsetting Alabama. Under heavy pressure throughout the game, King threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. The redshirt sophomore failed to connect with freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart for a 2-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the 24-20 loss. King played much better than the first two games of the season before being replaced by junior transfer Max Johnson, who fractured a bone in his throwing hand at Mississippi State, thrusting King back into the lineup.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said King made a mistake or two in the season opener against Sam Houston State and he made plays late against Appalachian State, but there many things he had no control over in the 17-14 loss to the Mountaineers.

“You got to play well around [the quarterback] for them to be able to function and do things,” Fisher said. “It’s still a team game. I think he’s growing. He’s maturing.”

King might be getting better, but his passing efficiency rating of 122.36 would rank only 13th in the SEC if he had enough playing time to qualify. Rattler is 10th with a rating of 130.3, which ranks 84th nationally. The junior transfer from Oklahoma was a big addition for second-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, who is trying to build on last year’s surprising 7-6 season capped by a victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Rattler has yet to show the form he displaying while throwing for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns in three seasons at Oklahoma. He was considered by many to be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering the 2021 season before being benched after six games.

Rattler has flown under the radar at South Carolina. He’s completed 112 of 170 passes for 1,298 yards and five touchdowns with eight interceptions. He’s thrown an interception in every game but one.

“He won a conference championship at Oklahoma and went through some adversity and was in some tough situations and even then never got rattled,” Beamer said. “Even here, if there has been a turnover or a drop or whatnot, he is not super emotional and on a roller coaster, and I think that is a great quality to have in your quarterback. He is a confident guy, and he certainly brings confidence to our offense with the way he handles himself and carries himself throughout a game.”

Fisher watched Rattler play as a youth in Arizona.

“He didn’t make very many mistakes in high school,” Fisher said. “They were up and down the field, and he killed everybody.”

Fisher said every high school quarterback has to go through a maturation process once they get to college, learning to read different pressures and defenses.

“He seems to be doing that very well, and he’s leading them, and he’s got great arm talent,” Fisher said. “And he’s just got a great arm presence back there playing quarterback.”

Neither A&M nor South Carolina have been tearing it up offensively. The Aggies average 333 yards per game to rank 112th in the country, and their 21.5 points per game ranks 110th.

A&M, which doesn’t start a senior on offense, had a season-high 72 plays against Alabama with only one turnover.

“They’re getting better,” Fisher said. “They’re getting better and learning to be more consistent. We’re still a work in progress, and we’ve got to get better in what we do. We still have a lot of room to grow, but we’re growing. I just hope we can grow faster and faster.”

South Carolina averages 389 yards per game to rank 78th and 33.7 points per game to rank 43rd, but some of its best numbers have come against questionable competition. The Gamecocks beat FCS team South Carolina State 50-10 and grabbed a 56-20 victory over Charlotte, a 1-6 team that’s 0-3 in Conference USA.

But there was nothing cheap about how the Gamecocks won at Kentucky. South Carolina got the best of the Wildcats at the line of scrimmage, outrushing Kentucky 179-121 as running back MarShawn Lloyd had 110 yards on 22 carries.

“You go right next door in that team meeting room, and we talk about how we win games. Running the ball and stopping the run are at the top of it,” Beamer said. “That will always be something that I will be known for. Also, I want us to be able to run it when we have to run it and also be able to throw it when we want to throw it as well.”

King, a dual-threat quarterback in high school who helped Longview win a state title his junior season, might be able to use his legs to help out A&M’s young offensive line Saturday.

“I’m impressed with his toughness, and he’s a guy who continues to get better every week,” Beamer said.