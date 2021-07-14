Texas A&M's Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal to attend SEC Football Media Days

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal will attend the Southeastern Conference Football Media Days on Wednesday in Hoover, Alabama. The juniors will join head coach Jimbo Fisher in addressing the media that day along with Alabama, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

The four-day event will kick off Monday with Florida, LSU and South Carolina. Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee will be on the docket Tuesday with Arkansas, Auburn and Missouri concluding the event next Thursday.

The other players attending will include: Alabama — senior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and junior wide receiver John Metchie III; Arkansas — senior offensive lineman Myron Cunningham and senior linebacker Grant Morgan; Auburn — junior quarterback Bo Nix and junior linebacker Owen Pappoe; Florida — senior defensive lineman Zach Carter and senior linebacker Ventrell Miller; Georgia — junior quarterback JT Daniels and senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis; Kentucky — senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and senior defensive end Josh Paschal; LSU — senior offensive tackle Austin Deculus and junior defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.; Ole Miss — junior quarterback Matt Corral and senior defensive back Jaylon Jones; Mississippi State — junior linebacker Aaron Brule and senior wide receiver Austin Williams; Missouri — senior defensive lineman Akial Byers and senior offensive lineman Case Cook; South Carolina — senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare and senior tight end Nick Muse; Tennessee — senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and senior defensive back Alontae Taylor; Vanderbilt — sophomore offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore and junior defensive lineman Daevion Davis.