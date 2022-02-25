Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher will wrap up 2022 SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta on July 21

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher will wrap up the Southeastern Conference’s 2022 Football Kickoff Media Days on July 21 in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel are the other coaches who will join Fisher on the fourth day of the event.

LSU’s Brian Kelly, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz will help kick it off on July 18. Coaches addressing the media on July 19 will be Alabama’s Nick Saban, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea. The lineup for July 20 will be Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Florida’s Billy Napier, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.