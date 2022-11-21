Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher will be back at work Sunday, trying to fix things

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher will be hard at work Sunday, a day after the Aggies end the season against sixth-ranked LSU.

Fisher said he’ll be addressing “the issues and things we have to do to get back on top.”

A&M, which came into the season ranked sixth, is 4-7, failing to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008. The Aggies have the worst record in the Southeastern Conference at 1-6.

Fisher needs to beat LSU to avoid his worst record in 12 seasons as a head coach. He was 5-6 at Florida State in 2017 when he resigned to take the A&M job.

“The emotions you keep out of it,” Fisher said. “You’re disappointed, you’re always trying to find answers. Anytime you are not where you want to be, you are constantly looking, pushing, challenging, evaluating, changing, thinking, but it’s part of life.”

Fisher said life has many challenges.

“You can’t let circumstances define who you are,” Fisher said. “That doesn’t mean you are happy or content with them.”

Injury update: A&M is hopeful to get running back Devon Achane and wide receiver Evan Stewart back for the game, Fisher said.

“I’m very hopeful and optimistic for that,” Fisher said. “I can’t say that for sure in day-by-day things.”

Achane, who is 113 yards shy of 1,000 yards, has missed the last two games with a foot injury. Stewart was banged up in last week’s game. Tight end Max Wright, who was injured against Auburn, also is day-to-day, Fisher said.