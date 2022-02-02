Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher unhappy with NIL accusations aimed at top recruiting class

Fisher also had sharp words for Louis M. Nanni, the vice president for university relations at Notre Dame, who gave the BroBible.com report legs by sharing it on Twitter in January. The tweet has since been deleted.

“It’s supposed to be a reputable university, right?” Fisher said. “That’s a heck of a person to lead a reputable university. I’d be real proud if I hired that guy. Read it off Sliced Bread.”

Five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart from Miramar, Florida, signed with A&M on Wednesday to push the Aggies’ class to No. 1 all time.

With seven five-star prospects, the Aggies’ class accrued 328.59 points according to 247Sports.com, topping the 327.76 of Alabama’s class last year. Florida’s 2010 class was third all-time followed by Alabama in 2017 and Georgia in 2018.

During his signing ceremony, Stewart picked up the hat of his hometown Miami Hurricanes then passed on it in favor of A&M. In a tweet that has since been deleted, the future Aggie edge rusher said if his college decision was about money, he would have stayed home and gone to Miami.