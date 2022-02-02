Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher unhappy with NIL accusations aimed at top recruiting class

National signing day for college football has long been a three-ring circus, filled with musical hats, dramatic videos and even a skydiving signee.
Wednesday as Texas A&M locked up the highest-rated recruiting class of the modern era according to 247Sports.com, head coach Jimbo Fisher bristled at the “clown act” accusations that surrounded his haul of 29 players.
According to an early January report from the website BroBible.com citing a message board poster who used the anonymous handle “Sliced Bread,” the Aggies paid $30 million in name, image and likeness deals to its recruiting class. Other outlets, and even Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, picked up on the claim in the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s signing holiday.
A fire-breathing Fisher said A&M has no recruiting NIL fund and that basing any fact on the claim was “irresponsible.”
“There is no $30 million fund,” Fisher said. “There is no five or 10. This is garbage, OK? And it pisses me off.”
Fisher called it belittling to insinuate that top recruits would only come to A&M for money.
“You ever been to a game here?” Fisher said. “You ever come to school here and see the education? You ever talk about the 12th Man or the Aggie Network when you’re done? There ain’t a better university in the country, and it’s insulting.”
Fisher also had sharp words for Louis M. Nanni, the vice president for university relations at Notre Dame, who gave the BroBible.com report legs by sharing it on Twitter in January. The tweet has since been deleted.
“It’s supposed to be a reputable university, right?” Fisher said. “That’s a heck of a person to lead a reputable university. I’d be real proud if I hired that guy. Read it off Sliced Bread.”
Five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart from Miramar, Florida, signed with A&M on Wednesday to push the Aggies’ class to No. 1 all time.
With seven five-star prospects, the Aggies’ class accrued 328.59 points according to 247Sports.com, topping the 327.76 of Alabama’s class last year. Florida’s 2010 class was third all-time followed by Alabama in 2017 and Georgia in 2018.
During his signing ceremony, Stewart picked up the hat of his hometown Miami Hurricanes then passed on it in favor of A&M. In a tweet that has since been deleted, the future Aggie edge rusher said if his college decision was about money, he would have stayed home and gone to Miami.
“He’s one of those guys that put their hand in the dirt, especially on that edge and inside, that can change the game,” Fisher said. “He’s a guy that can rush. He can play the run. He can play the pass. He can overpower you. He can out-speed you. Just a tremendous athlete and tremendous addition to our class, and on top of that, he’s a better person than he is a player.”
For good measure, A&M added 247Sports.com four-star safety Jacoby Matthews from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, on Wednesday evening.
The Aggies did lose one top recruit. Harold Perkins, a five-star linebacker form Cypress Park, ultimately signed with LSU over A&M.
This year’s group is the third straight top 10 signing class for A&M, a sign of what is continuing to build in Aggieland, Fisher said. His impassioned message to the Southeastern Conference was to continue to expect a high standard from his program.
“We’re coming on,” Fisher said. “Get used to it. We ain’t going nowhere. ... The ball game is changing, man, and it ain’t because of NIL and what goes on. It’s pretty irresponsible — all of it. They’re clowns. If they have a problem with it, come see me. I ain’t a hard guy to find. We’ll be in some meetings. You can say anything you want. We can do anything you want. I ain’t got no problem with it. I promise you that.”
• NOTES — A&M signed 12 on offense, 16 on defense and one kicker. That includes 11 overall linemen, including three five-star defensive linemen. ... A&M tight ends coach James Coley will get a promotion to co-offensive coordinator, serving alongside current offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey. ... Fisher reiterated Bridgeland quarterback Conner Weigman’s desire to focus on football this spring and join the baseball team next season. The five-star signee has enrolled early at A&M.