Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher to wrap up SEC Media Days this summer
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher to wrap up SEC Media Days this summer

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher will wrap up the Southeastern Conference’s 2022 Football Kickoff Media Days on July 21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta.

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel will join Fisher on the fourth day of the event.

LSU’s Brian Kelly, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz will kick off the Media Days on July 18. Alabama’s Nick Saban, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea will address the media on July 19 followed by Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Florida’s Billy Napier, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops on July 20.

