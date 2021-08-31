Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher to get raise, contract extension soon

The Texas A&M Board of Regents will approve a raise and contract extension for head football coach Jimbo Fisher in the near future, according to multiple reports.

Fisher, who is starting his fourth year with the Aggies, will get a 10-year deal paying him $9 million per season. Fisher is working under a 10-year, $75-million deal he signed when he came from Florida State. The Houston Chronicle first reported the deal, citing university insiders. TexAgs.com later reported the same figures without attribution.

Fisher is 26-10 overall at A&M and coming off a 9-1 season capped by an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina. The Aggies ended the season ranked fourth in the final Associated Press Top 25, the highest in program history since the 1939 championship team. The Aggies are ranked sixth heading into Saturday’s season opener against Kent State.

The raise would make Fisher the country’s second-highest paid coach, according to USA Today. Alabama’s Nick Saban leads the way at $10.6 million per year. Last month Saban received a contract extension through the 2028 season. He will make $8.7 million this season with $400,000 added each year, reaching $11.5 million in the final year of the deal.

Fisher, who is currently fifth according to USA Today, will pass LSU’s Ed Orgeron $8.9 million, Clemson’s $8.3 million and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh $8 million.