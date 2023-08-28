From the day Texas A&M signed quarterback Conner Weigman, head coach Jimbo Fisher has given the former five-star quarterback his unwavering support.

“I’ve said it from the very get-go: That’s my guy, has been my guy,” Fisher said during his early signing day press conference for the 2022 class. “I loved him. I think he’s the best guy out there, period.”

Monday, Fisher double-downed on that assessment, handing the sophomore the reins of the Aggie offense by naming him the starting quarterback for the season opener against New Mexico at 6 p.m. Saturday in Kyle Field.

Weigman beat out fourth-year returner Max Johnson for the job, a year after the LSU transfer was selected before Weigman to fill the starting role.

“He and Max both had great camps,” Fisher said. “Played very, very well. Very tough decision. You’ve got to make a decision, but both guys will be ready to play and can play. So I think we’re very blessed and as we saw last year, it takes multiple guys sometimes to get through a season.”

A&M because of injuries, played three quarterbacks last season.

Weigman played in five games last season, starting four of the final five. He completed 73 of 132 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.

“[That playing time] helped me a lot,” Weigman said earlier this month. “Just to go in and be able to get that experience against other SEC schools, just to get me ready for this year, I feel like it has helped me a lot. It showed me a lot of things with defensive tendencies and being able to pick up on little things like that.”

Haynes King started the first two games last season, but was ineffective. He was replaced by Johnson who earned the starting nod over Weigman for the 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson played in four games, completing 43 of 71 passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns. However, Johnson’s season was cut short due to a broken hand he suffered at Mississippi State, paving the way for the true freshman to play.

Weigman was a five-star prospect out of Bridgeland High School, ranked the No. 2 quarterback in the nation and the fifth overall player in the state of Texas in the 2022 class. Johnson transferred from LSU prior to last season, where he played in 18 games and tallied 3,884 yards and 35 touchdowns.

King transferred after the season to Georgia Tech, leaving Weigman and Johnson to battle in spring drills and fall camp.

“Quarterback is so different and having two guys you know can win and win at a high level and win a championship for you, in my opinion, they can play at those levels — it makes you sleep well at night,” Fisher said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Weigman notched overall better grades in the intermediate (10-plus yards) and deep (20-plus yards) passing zones, accumulating an 83.3% grade for throws deep left and an 85.8 for passes deep center. He registered a 79.1 grade for throws intermediate left and 77.8 in the intermediate center region, where he went 20 for 35 last season. However, he did not complete a throw in eight attempts deep right and connected on 1 of 6 in the intermediate right zone, grading 39.3 and 39.6 respectively.

Weigman’s best overall zone was short center, where he completed 28 of 35 passes for a 77.7 pass rating.

“Conner does a good job just making every throw, like each angle and sidearm. Just different throws — on the run,” A&M safety Demani Richardson said.

Weigman will have a new play book this season, after Fisher brought on Bobby Petrino to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator and play-caller. Also, Weigman said earlier in preseason camp that he is much more prepared to take on this role in his second season in Aggieland.

“Last year, coming in, any freshman, your head is spinning,” Weigman said. “You don’t know what’s going on. You’re trying to just figure it out. To be able to be comfortable in the offense — know the checks, know the run checks, pass protections and know where you’re going with the ball — it’s been a crazy difference from where I was a year ago.”