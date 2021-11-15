Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher makes it clear - he's staying put

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher reiterated that he’s staying put amid constant rumors that he eventually could go to LSU.

“I’ve told everybody I’m staying,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “And I told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M. Everybody thinks all coaches lie and [the media] doesn’t believe us. That’s why we don’t trust ya’all. So, we’re even.”

Fisher said he’d be a fool to leave A&M.

“We’re going to recruit an unbelievable class this year,” Fisher said. “OK? So that means I’m the dumbest human being on God’s earth. OK? Who’s going to recruit all these guys so I can go across over here [to LSU] and go play against them. OK? If I did that, you otta say that’s the dumbest human being, I don’t want him to be my coach. OK?”

Texas A&M’s 2022 class of 17 known commitments is currently ranked fifth by 247 sports, but the four teams ahead of them all have less pledges.

Fisher said they are building great things in Aggieland and he plans on being part of them.

“But I want to be at A&M,” he said. “I plan on being at A&M. And I ain’t going [anywhere] and no I don’t want to be anywhere else. I love being right here.

“Is that clear enough?”

