Texas A&M sophomore Conner Weigman and senior Max Johnson continue to battle for starting quarterback.

“I’m very pleased with both guys,” A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. “Both guys had really good moments [in Saturday’s scrimmage].”

Both players made big plays, were consistent and executed on third downs, in the red zone and running the two-minute drill, Fisher said, adding that he wasn’t ready to name a starter.

A&M has more than passed the halfway point of fall camp. Saturday’s final scrimmage was the 15th practice, which is 10 under the limit. The Aggies took Sunday off before starting classes Monday.

Weigman and Johnson also excelled taking the offense off its goal line in the scrimmage.

“How comfortable do you feel [in] what you put on their back when you’re backed up and things like that,” Fisher said. “We did those things, and I was very pleased.”

Sophomore transfer Jaylen Henderson from Fresno State and true freshman Marcel Reed were other quarterbacks cited by Fisher along with redshirt freshman walk-on Dallas Novicke from East Bernard.

“Dallas has done a great job,” Fisher said. “I tell you what, we’re blessed to have him.”

Johnson and Weigman are battling to be under center for the opener Sept. 2 against New Mexico.

A year ago, Fisher named redshirt sophomore Haynes King the starting quarterback at his Monday press conference the week of the season opener against Sam Houston State. King won out over Weigman and Johnson. Two years ago, Fisher announced his starting quarterback 10 days before the opener, picking King over Zach Calzada.

King started the first two games in each of the last two seasons. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 and was replaced by Calzada, who started the final 10 games. King was replaced last year after two games because of ineffectiveness, and Johnson led the team to back-to-back victories over Miami and Arkansas but broke a bone in his throwing hand in his third start against Mississippi State. King returned to start three of the next four games, and Weigman started three of the last four as A&M’s offense struggled with the Aggies finishing the season at 5-7.

Fisher opted to give up play-calling duties during the offseason and hired as offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who was head coach at Arkansas, Louisville and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

A&M shows a physical side: Saturday’s scrimmage was the last time defenders could tackle offensive players to the ground in the Aggies’ fall camp, and both sides made it count.

“I thought the physicality was good on both lines of scrimmage,” Fisher said. “I think there was competitiveness in all periods.”

Making it better was the team’s health.

“There’s no injuries that kept people out or losing them for the year,” Fisher said.

A&M’s only casualty so far has been sophomore tight end Donovan Green, who was lost to a season-ending injury earlier in fall camp.

Junior Reuben Fatheree II, who had surgery during the offseason, is working his way back to 100% and took part in the scrimmage.

“He had some really good things happen,” Fisher said. “He just keeps getting better and better.”

Fatheree started every game at right tackle last season.

Sophomore center Bryce Foster has missed some practice time. He started only four games last year because of an illness and later a season-ending injury but “should be ready to go this week, should be ready to roll,” Fisher said.

Keep the clock running: The clock will run this year after first downs in college football. Stopping the clock after first downs had been one of the rules that made the collegiate game different from the NFL.

Fisher believes the rule will take away 6-10 plays per game from each offense.

“That makes a difference, though, that’s a drive or it can be two drives,” Fisher said.

Fisher said he is indifferent about the change and not surprised as the collegiate game gravitates toward following the NFL.

“I hate to say it, but in college football you need to make a lot of the rules like the pro game,” Fisher said. “If you’re training them for it, why not be like it?”

Fisher said he is happy the clock will stop after first downs in the final two minutes of each half.

“It gives you a better finishes, chances for [more] comebacks, than you do in pro football.”