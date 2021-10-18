Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher happy in Aggieland and has no interest in LSU vacancy

Jimbo Fisher made it clear he’s at Texas A&M to stay and has no interest in the LSU job.

“I love being here,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “This is the job I wanted. I’ve got a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancellor. I have an unbelievable president. I have an unbelievable [athletic director]. We’re building something, we’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract and doing everything I can. My family has roots here. I got ranches here, I hunt here. I love everything about the place.”

LSU is looking for a coach after reaching an agreement to part ways at the end of the season with head coach Ed Orgeron. Fisher was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-06 under Nick Saban and Les Miles.

Fisher said there’s nothing going on between him and LSU, though the national media immediately listed him as a potential replacement Sunday because of his ties to the program.