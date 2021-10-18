 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher happy in Aggieland and has no interest in LSU vacancy
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher happy in Aggieland and has no interest in LSU vacancy

101921-bcs-mizzoujimbo2

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday

 Robert Cessna

Jimbo Fisher made it clear he’s at Texas A&M to stay and has no interest in the LSU job.

“I love being here,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “This is the job I wanted. I’ve got a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancellor. I have an unbelievable president. I have an unbelievable [athletic director]. We’re building something, we’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract and doing everything I can. My family has roots here. I got ranches here, I hunt here. I love everything about the place.”

LSU is looking for a coach after reaching an agreement to part ways at the end of the season with head coach Ed Orgeron. Fisher was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-06 under Nick Saban and Les Miles.

Fisher said there’s nothing going on between him and LSU, though the national media immediately listed him as a potential replacement Sunday because of his ties to the program.

Fisher, who is in his fourth season at A&M, was recruited from Florida State by current LSU AD Scott Woodward. Fisher signed a 10-year, $75-million contract, but received an extension before this season through the 2031 season. His salary  will increase to $9 million on Jan. 1 and $9.15 million on Jan. 1, 2023. After that his salary will increase by $100,000 each year.

“I coached [at LSU],” Fisher said. “It was a great place. We won a national championship. It’s a wonderful place. I love being at A&M and I plan being here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place.”

He’s not the only one in the family that feels that way.

“And for the record, I love it too,” tweeted Courtney Fisher, his wife, on Monday.

Fisher loves the way the Aggie community has embraced his family. Aggies gave donations of approximately $110,000 last week to Fisher’s charity, Kidz1stFund which fights Fanconi anemia, a rare blood disorder that affects thousands of children annually including his son Ethan.

“I love everything about the people here,” Fisher said. “The administration here and everybody  in charge here and the people running the organization. I don’t know how else I can say it [that I’m staying here.’”

