Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher happy in Aggieland and has no interest in LSU vacancy

Jimbo Fisher made it clear he’s at Texas A&M to stay and has no interest in the LSU job.
“I love being here,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “This is the job I wanted. I’ve got a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancellor. I have an unbelievable president. I have an unbelievable [athletic director]. We’re building something, we’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract and doing everything I can. My family has roots here. I got ranches here, I hunt here. I love everything about the place.”
LSU is looking for a coach after reaching an agreement to part ways at the end of the season with head coach Ed Orgeron. Fisher was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-06 under Nick Saban and Les Miles.
Fisher said there’s nothing going on between him and LSU, though the national media immediately listed him as a potential replacement Sunday because of his ties to the program.
Fisher, who is in his fourth season at A&M, was recruited from Florida State by current LSU AD Scott Woodward. Fisher signed a 10-year, $75-million contract, but received an extension before this season through the 2031 season. His salary will increase to $9 million on Jan. 1 and $9.15 million on Jan. 1, 2023. After that his salary will increase by $100,000 each year.
“I coached [at LSU],” Fisher said. “It was a great place. We won a national championship. It’s a wonderful place. I love being at A&M and I plan being here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place.”
He’s not the only one in the family that feels that way.
“And for the record, I love it too,” tweeted Courtney Fisher, his wife, on Monday.
Fisher loves the way the Aggie community has embraced his family. Aggies gave donations of approximately $110,000 last week to Fisher’s charity, Kidz1stFund which fights Fanconi anemia, a rare blood disorder that affects thousands of children annually including his son Ethan.